RT200: Summit boosts prospects for Nigeria’s non-oil exports

The highly enlightening presentations and discussions at the maiden edition of the biannual RT200 Non-oil Export Summit, which took place in Lagos, last Thursday, must have bolstered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele’s belief in the country’s ability to earn substantial FX earnings from its non-oil exports, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

When Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the first meeting of the Bankers’ Committee this year, held on February 10, unveiled the intervention scheme codenamed “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” which is aimed at helping the country attract $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years, he explained that the scheme was anchored on five pillars.

Pillars

According to him, the five pillars — Value-Adding Exports Facility, Non-Oil Commodities Expansion Facility, Non-Oil FX Rebate Scheme, Dedicated Non-Oil Export Terminal and Bi-annual Non-Oil Export Summit — were all critical in ensuring that the RT200 programme, which is an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee, fulfils its goal of significantly curbing Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil exports. He pointed out that the apex bank was intensifying its efforts to boost non-oil export earnings because the country’s four major sources of FX inflow — Proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances and foreign direct/ portfolio investments — had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The CBN governor said: “I believe that the lessons we have learnt from our policies on remittances can be applied in improving some aspects of FX inflow into the country. For example, we have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oil-exporting countries.

Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet. “In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange. We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.”

N3.5bn in rebates

However, given the important role access to finance plays in determining the success or failure of a business, the third pillar of the RT 200 programme — Non-oil FX Rebate Scheme – has been the most discussed aspect of the programme since it was unveiled. For instance, the Bankers’ Committee told journalists at the end of its second meeting this year on April 14 that CBN had released N3.5 billion in rebates to 150 eligible exporters through deposit money banks (DMBs) under the rebate scheme. The committee also disclosed that through the programme, the country earned $60 million in non-oil export FX earnings. However, despite the fact that several DMBs have in the last few months held sensitisation seminars on the RT 200 programme, most stakeholders still looked forward to when CBN would organise the scheme’s inaugural bi-annual non-oil export summit.

Attendance

It was thus not surprising that the maiden edition of the summit was well attended by stakeholders in the banking industry (including deputy governors at CBN, CEOs of DMBs and stakeholders in the maritime sector), the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), exporters, as well as players in the logistics space.

In his opening remarks at the summit, themed: “Setting the Roadmap towards Achieving RT200 and Non-Oil Export for Development,” Emefiele announced that CBN recorded a significant increase in non-oil export repatriation in the first quarter after the take-off of the RT200 programme. He also confirmed that the apex bank had released over N3.5 billion through DMBs in rebates to eligible non-oil exporters in the first quarter of this year.

The CBN governor explained that the summit was meant to harness ideas on how to increase the value and volume of export in the country, as well as improving the availability of foreign exchange therefrom. He called on stakeholders in the non-oil exports space to collaborate with CBN and DMBs to ensure enhanced export operations, which will result in foreign exchange inflows into the country, stating that the apex bank would prefer a situation where it will no longer be selling dollars to DMBs, as the lenders would be able to generate their own dollars to meet the import needs of their customers. He regretted that most of Nigeria’s current sources of foreign exchange inflows were unreliable, and controlled externally.

Emefiele said: “We have all been witnesses to the everchanging fortunes of oil-exporting countries. Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet.” According to him, in order to insulate the Nigerian economy from such external shocks, stakeholders need to focus on strategies that can help the country earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange. “As things now stand, we really have very little choice left, but to look inwards and find innovative solutions to our problems. We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control,” he said. He urged presenters, panellists and participants at the summit to come up with innovative solutions to the problems of non-oil exports in Nigeria.

The CBN’s helmsman said that while the RT 200 programme’s objective of raising $200 billion in non-oil export earnings over the next three to five years might seem unattainable to some people, he was “resolute and determined that we can achieve it,” noting that “many countries that are much less endowed than Nigeria are doing it.” Emefiele pointed out that although demand for dollars in the country continues to head north, CBN has been working to manage both the demand and supply sides to meet foreign exchange obligations. He, however, stressed that “monetary policy alone cannot bear all the burden of the expected adjustments needed to manage these difficulties.

These problems call for urgent design and steadfast implementation of other supportive, structural and complementary policies that are broad based, coordinated and focused on complementing the work of the monetary authority.” The summit also saw presentations on key issues in the non-oil export sector by chief executive officers of some of the country’s top lenders. For instance, the GMD/CEO, Access Bank Holdings, presented a paper on logistics, titled: “Addressing the logistics constraints to improve non-oil export,” which primarily focused on the challenges that operators in the maritime industry are facing at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos.

Working group

Following the panel discussions on Wigwe’s paper and the appeal by Emefiele that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other stakeholder groups in the export value chain should collaborate with CBN and DMBs to support the RT200 programme, the Bankers’ Committee, NPA and NCS resolved to form a working group to identify and implement measures to address factors hindering non-oil exports. Emefiele pointed out that achieving the objectives of the programme requires partnership and support of all government agencies and stakeholders. He said: “We are just lucky to have Nigeria Ports, Customs here. I want to appeal to both parties that we form and establish a working group comprising the banker’s committee, Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigeria Customs Service, maybe a shipping line, to resolve issues. “We have heard of people who want to export goods out of Nigeria queuing for months before their goods can go out. Time is against us. In the short run, what can NPA and Customs do for the exporters? Whether you want to create a dedicated route where they can easily export their goods. We need those export proceeds badly. “It is sad that because of the problem of trying to find an easy route for goods to be exported out of the country, Nigerian exporters now prefer to transport by road. I even hear some of them transport from Lagos to Accra or Benin Republic, and then export goods from there. Doing this, we lose the opportunity of those export proceeds. Customs and NPA, the working group, we want you to look at the long run and the short run.” Indeed, at the end of the summit, the consensus among participants was that the event had highlighted key areas of the RT 200 programme which if the Bankers’ Committee took steps to address, would ensure success of the scheme.

Conclusion

However, the concern in some quarters is that most of the challenges affecting the non-oil export sector are structural in nature and thus can only be effectively tackled by the fiscal authorities.

