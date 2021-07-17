Rudeboy of P Square announces debut solo album

Rudeboy, Nigerian legend and one-half of defunct music super group, P Square, has announced the release his debut solo studio album, ‘Rudy Kill Us.’ The 12-track album will be released on August 5 and will feature no one. The production of the album is handled by Chrisstringz, Selebobo, Orbeat and LordSky. The Executive Producer is Rudeboy himself while the project was supervised by his older brother, Jude ‘Engees’ Okoye. Since P Square became defunct, Rudeboy has released hits like ‘Reason With Me’ and ‘Audio Money.’ His brother, Mr. P also dropped his album earlier this year.

