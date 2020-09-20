Good old ruffle detailing is taking center stage in fashion and its getting more elegant. Be it, subtle or bold ruffles, they are the rave for classy pieces for fashion designers lately.

Ruffles always have a way of making outfits pop. And it is a detail that can be fixed at any part of a dress, tops, suit, skirt or pants. Many fashion forward celebrities show different styles to ruffle it up in a classy way. Ruffles are very busy detailing and needs to be paired will plain, simple hairstyles of fabrics.

In order not to be swallowed by the whole busy design, a ponytail hairstyle or an up do will help get attention to your neck and face, most especially if the ruffle is on the collar of the dress. If the ruffles are on the sleeves, straight hair that is pulled to the back will be a perfect fit.

And when the ruffles are only at the hemline, elaborate earrings can give the elegant vibe that you so much wish for.

