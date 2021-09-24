News

RUGA: Imo communities protest alleged plans to take over ancestral lands

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Membersof Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma communities of Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State have petitioned the Imo State Government over plans to appropriate their communal lands for supposedly agricultural projects, which the communities link to the Federal Government’s RUGA project. This came in the wake of similar protest by people of Abba community in Nwangele Local Government Area over similar at tempts to take over their communal land popularly called ‘Ikpa Abba’.

However, Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma in separate letters to Governor Hope Uzodinma vowed to resist attempts to take over their lands for whatever purpose. In an open letter to the Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on the proposed acquisition of their ancestral farm lands, located in Ejemekwuru- Agowa-Akabor and Izombe (aka ‘BENCOV’ Area) by the Imo State Government, the people alleged that the state government had made acquisition overtures in addition to drone surveys of the area ostensibly for the proposed agro-allied meat processing project by a team, which claimed to be from state Deputy Governor’s Office.

The letter was signed by representatives of the communities, led by Dr. Humphrey Ugo from Agwa, Austin Achunine from Ejemekwuru, among others while Residents in the Diaspora was co-signed by Prof. Goddy Obodo and Dr. Amanze Obi from Agwa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG partially shuts 3rd Mainland Bridge after stakeholders meeting

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government, on Saturday, partially closed the Third Mainland Bridge, Nigeria’s busiest bridge, for rehabilitation works after site inspections for traffic architecture assessments. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that work began at midnight of July 24 as workmen use crash barriers to barricade the outbound mainland traffic on Adeniji Adele junction. They […]
News

IPOB writes Biden: Do not sell weapons to Buhari

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has written to the President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden urging the American government to turn down President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for military assistance.   The letter, dated May 1, 2021 and signed by the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, told the American President […]
News

Diri urges Alaibe, others to develop Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents, to join hands with his administration to build the state, noting that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed. In a statement signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica