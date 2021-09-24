RUGA: Imo communities protest alleged plans to take over ancestral lands

Membersof Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma communities of Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State have petitioned the Imo State Government over plans to appropriate their communal lands for supposedly agricultural projects, which the communities link to the Federal Government’s RUGA project. This came in the wake of similar protest by people of Abba community in Nwangele Local Government Area over similar at tempts to take over their communal land popularly called ‘Ikpa Abba’.

However, Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma in separate letters to Governor Hope Uzodinma vowed to resist attempts to take over their lands for whatever purpose. In an open letter to the Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on the proposed acquisition of their ancestral farm lands, located in Ejemekwuru- Agowa-Akabor and Izombe (aka ‘BENCOV’ Area) by the Imo State Government, the people alleged that the state government had made acquisition overtures in addition to drone surveys of the area ostensibly for the proposed agro-allied meat processing project by a team, which claimed to be from state Deputy Governor’s Office.

The letter was signed by representatives of the communities, led by Dr. Humphrey Ugo from Agwa, Austin Achunine from Ejemekwuru, among others while Residents in the Diaspora was co-signed by Prof. Goddy Obodo and Dr. Amanze Obi from Agwa.

