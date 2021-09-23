Metro & Crime

RUGA: Imo communities protest alleged plans to take over ancestral lands

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

 

Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma communities of Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State have petitioned the state government over attempts to appropriate their communal lands for supposedly agricultural project which the communities link to the Federal Government’s RUGA project.

This came in the wake of similar protest by people of Abba community in Nwangele Local Government Area over similar attempts to take over their communal land popularly called ‘Ikpa Abba’.

However Ejemekwuru and Ohaoma in separate letters to Governor Hope Uzodinma vowed to resist attempts to take over their lands for whatever purpose.

In an open letter to the governor on the proposed acquisition of their ancestral farm lands located in Ejemekwuru – Agowa – Akabor and Izombe (aka ‘BENCOV’ Area) by the Imo State Government, the people alleged that the state government had made acquisition overtures in addition to drone surveys over the area ostensibly for the proposed agro-allied meat processing project by a team, which claimed to be from the deputy governor’s office.

The letter was signed by representatives of the communities led by Dr. Humphrey Ugo from Agwa, Austin Achunine from Ejemekwuru among others but resident in the Diaspora and co-signed by Professor Goddy Obodo, Dr. Amanze Obi, from Agwa.

They accused the state government of trying to acquire their lands for the proposed RUGA project.

