RUGA: Imo community protests plan by FG, state to annex ancestral land

OWERRI

The Abba community in Nwangele Council Area of Imo State has expressed deep anger over plans by both the Federal and Imo State governments to take over their ancestral land.

 

The land in question known as Ikpa Abba, is a long stretch of land that bestrides four communities of Abba, Umuozu, Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government and Owerre Nkworji, in Nkwerre Council Area of Imo State. Government had reportedly awarded a contract for the clearing of the land without recourse to the land owners, but in a strongly worded letter, the people of the community under the aegis of Abba Concerned Citizens, (ACC) warned that there will be serious consequences if their common heritage was tampered with.

 

In the letter signed by Chief Chris Onwuzurike and Chief Jeff Uju, who are co-conveners of Abba Concerned Citizens, the community said, “We, the indigenes of Abba Clan in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, wish to bring to the notice of the whole world, attempts by both the Federal and Imo State governments to forcefully appropriate our land for some proposed agricultural purposes

News

Trump secures pre-election victory as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in a victory for President Donald Trump a week before the general election. Trump’s fellow Republicans voted 52-48 to approve the judge, overcoming the unified opposition of Democrats. The 48-year-old took the oath of office at the White House alongside President […]
News

LG poll: Akeredolu declares today work-free day

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared today as a work-free day for residents of the state to enable them prepare for council election coming up tomorrow. Akeredolu gave the directive yesterday as part of measures for the electorate to have adequate time to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday. In a […]
News

Fuel, electricity tariff increase: APC appeals to Nigerians to endure

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to endure the present hardship caused by the increase in the fuel pump price and electricity tariffs. In the statement issued Tuesday by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said Nigerians should look at the glory ahead for the removal of […]

