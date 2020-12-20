RUGA: Imo community protests plan by FG, state to annex ancestral land

The Abba community in Nwangele Council Area of Imo State has expressed deep anger over plans by both the Federal and Imo State governments to take over their ancestral land.

The land in question known as Ikpa Abba, is a long stretch of land that bestrides four communities of Abba, Umuozu, Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government and Owerre Nkworji, in Nkwerre Council Area of Imo State. Government had reportedly awarded a contract for the clearing of the land without recourse to the land owners, but in a strongly worded letter, the people of the community under the aegis of Abba Concerned Citizens, (ACC) warned that there will be serious consequences if their common heritage was tampered with.

In the letter signed by Chief Chris Onwuzurike and Chief Jeff Uju, who are co-conveners of Abba Concerned Citizens, the community said, “We, the indigenes of Abba Clan in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, wish to bring to the notice of the whole world, attempts by both the Federal and Imo State governments to forcefully appropriate our land for some proposed agricultural purposes

