Michael Olayinka,
Arts & Entertainments

Ruger confirms relationship with actress, Susan Pwajok

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Michael Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has confirmed that he is dating Susan Pwajok, the actress — after downplaying the rumour. Pwajok is popular for her role as Blessing in ‘The Johnsons’, the family sitcom. Ruger recently left tongues wagging after he shared a loved-up photo of himself and the actress.

But in an interview hosted by Broda Shaggi, the comedian, the ‘Dior’ crooner played down rumours that he is in a relationship with Pwajok. “Susan has always been my friend. She is my bestie and that’s all I can say about that,” he had said. His response, however, did not sit well with many of his fans who argued that the pair are beyond mere friends. Addressing the controversy via his Instagram story on Wednesday, the singer said “Susan is my girlfriend”. “Ok @susanpwajok is my girlfriend. Y’all can get off her d**k now thank you,” he wrote. It remains to be seen if his post was actually a confirmation of his relationship with the actress or simply a way to shut up his critics.

Ruger gained prominence in 2021 after he signed a record deal with D’Prince’s Jonzing World Record, an affiliate of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records. He had earlier recalled how a producer once refused to hear him out because he was not financially buoyant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Grammys 2021 postponed over COVID-19

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammys, has postponed the 2021 edition of its annual award ceremony by nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award ceremony, which was earlier slated for January 31, has now been rescheduled for March 14, according to a joint statement by Harvey Mason, CEO of Recording Academy; […]
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid: I was scared to become a father at 21

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Award winning singer, Wizkid, says he was scared and confused when he had Boluwatife, his first child, at 21. “Fatherhood changed me, man. It’s like everything he said and more. When I had my first child, I was 21. I’ll never forget. I felt so lost, ’cause I wasn’t sure I was ready to be […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘School of Rock’ star Kevin Clark dies in bicycle accident

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

‘School of Rock’ star Kevin Clark has died after he was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle. According to TMZ, the child star was riding his bicycle on the Northwest Side of Chicago early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car. He was hit and killed by a 20-yearold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica