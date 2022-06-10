Ruger confirms relationship with actress, Susan Pwajok

Nigerian singer, Michael Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has confirmed that he is dating Susan Pwajok, the actress — after downplaying the rumour. Pwajok is popular for her role as Blessing in ‘The Johnsons’, the family sitcom. Ruger recently left tongues wagging after he shared a loved-up photo of himself and the actress.

But in an interview hosted by Broda Shaggi, the comedian, the ‘Dior’ crooner played down rumours that he is in a relationship with Pwajok. “Susan has always been my friend. She is my bestie and that’s all I can say about that,” he had said. His response, however, did not sit well with many of his fans who argued that the pair are beyond mere friends. Addressing the controversy via his Instagram story on Wednesday, the singer said “Susan is my girlfriend”. “Ok @susanpwajok is my girlfriend. Y’all can get off her d**k now thank you,” he wrote. It remains to be seen if his post was actually a confirmation of his relationship with the actress or simply a way to shut up his critics.

Ruger gained prominence in 2021 after he signed a record deal with D’Prince’s Jonzing World Record, an affiliate of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records. He had earlier recalled how a producer once refused to hear him out because he was not financially buoyant.

