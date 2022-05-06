Sports

Ruger delights fans in Enugu on dramatic Heineken UCL night

UEFA Champions League nights are always fun-filled with Heineken and for fans in Enugu, they had one they would remember for a long time to come as they celebrated all night after Real Madrid’s remarkable qualification for the 2022 final ahead of Manchester City. Fans of both clubs, football lovers and consumers of Heineken were treated to the best of entertainment by Heineken’s UEFA Champions League train which passed the night at Villa Toscana Hotel in Enugu after they had toured different parts of the country to thrill football fans and customers alike.

But contrary to other nights, Wednesday was totally different as Rodrygo’s late brace within a minute stretched the game into extra time after Riyad Mahrez had put Manchester City in front. The game was finally turned in favour of Madrid as Karim Benzema netted a penalty in extra time to ensure the chase for an astonishing 14th UEFA Champions League title remains on course for Los Blancos.

On a night that threw up a mix of fulfillment and disappointment, it was the fans that went home with an early champions crown courtesy of Heineken. One of the country’s most sought after talented afro-beat stars, Ruger crowned the night for the fans with his energetic live performance that saw fans rocking to his hit songs. Ruger gave the fans a full dose of entertainment at its best alongside hype-man Shody who was the event’s host. DJ Chase the crowd controller was also at its best as his turntables were busy all night with different tunes that rented the air after a breathtaking 120 minutes of football action.

 

