Ruger, Liquorose others unveiled as Tiger Beer ambassadors

World acclaimed beer, Tiger Lager, has unveiled five ambassadors as it launches the #LiveUncaged campaign. In a private event held recently, celebrities, journalists and friends of the brand gathered to witness the reveal of the faces for the #LiveUncaged experience as the Tiger brand launches into the year of The Tiger.

The new faces include BBNaija’s Liquorose, fast-rising afrobeat singer Ruger, award-winning alternative duo, The Cavemen and fashion icon, Noble Igwe. Speaking on the new Tiger ambassadors, the Senior Brand Manager, Tiger Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Beatrice Adeniran, expressed her excitement, saying; “We are delighted to reveal these 5 bold mavericks who, against the obstacles in our society, have charted their own course and found their unique voices. Their journey depicts what living uncaged truly means and this event is to celebrate them and recognize them for their courage and unrelenting drive.”

The #LiveUncaged campaign promises an exciting ride for lovers of both the beer and the celebrities revealed. The year-long campaign will include media tours to cities across the country, Tiger beer pop up booths and surprise visits to premium locations, the ROAR Live Experience, the Tiger Draught launch and a lot of other fun activities set to be unveiled as the year unfolds. With the #LiveUncaged campaign, Tiger beer is calling out to young Nigerians, asking them not to be held back by societal norms and traditions, to reach within, unleash their individuality and demonstrate fearlessness in the face of the odds stacked against them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...