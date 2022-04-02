Arts & Entertainments

Ruger, Liquorose others unveiled as Tiger Beer ambassadors

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

World acclaimed beer, Tiger Lager, has unveiled five ambassadors as it launches the #LiveUncaged campaign. In a private event held recently, celebrities, journalists and friends of the brand gathered to witness the reveal of the faces for the #LiveUncaged experience as the Tiger brand launches into the year of The Tiger.

The new faces include BBNaija’s Liquorose, fast-rising afrobeat singer Ruger, award-winning alternative duo, The Cavemen and fashion icon, Noble Igwe. Speaking on the new Tiger ambassadors, the Senior Brand Manager, Tiger Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Beatrice Adeniran, expressed her excitement, saying; “We are delighted to reveal these 5 bold mavericks who, against the obstacles in our society, have charted their own course and found their unique voices. Their journey depicts what living uncaged truly means and this event is to celebrate them and recognize them for their courage and unrelenting drive.”

The #LiveUncaged campaign promises an exciting ride for lovers of both the beer and the celebrities revealed. The year-long campaign will include media tours to cities across the country, Tiger beer pop up booths and surprise visits to premium locations, the ROAR Live Experience, the Tiger Draught launch and a lot of other fun activities set to be unveiled as the year unfolds. With the #LiveUncaged campaign, Tiger beer is calling out to young Nigerians, asking them not to be held back by societal norms and traditions, to reach within, unleash their individuality and demonstrate fearlessness in the face of the odds stacked against them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

COSON House was never raided by Police – Mgt

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ms. Bernice Eriemeghe, the General Manager, Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Nigeria’s biggest copyright collective management organization, has said that the magnificent COSON House in Ikeja was never raided by the police at any time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 and that there is no reason whatsoever for such a raid as COSON […]
Arts & Entertainments

Joshua Ogharisi Squashes Feud With Official Genius after 3 years

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fashion and Entertainment executive, Joshua Ogharisi (also known as God’s Plan) has finally broken his feud with upcoming singer, Official Genius (Uyiosa Ikponmwosa Samson). The feud, which has been going on for three years, now finally melted this month, when both artistes decided to put their grievances aside and forge on with their relationship. […]
Arts & Entertainments

How extravagant funeral of Obi Cubana’s mum that got Nigerians talking

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Prior to early 2000s, Oba, a sleepy town in Anambra State, Nigeria, was a quiet settlement. However, it has since the late 2000s experienced a massive influx of settlers due in part to its strategic location. Oba is hugely connected to wealth, but never in its history has it dominated nationwide conversations as it has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica