Ruger raves about performing at GOtv Boxing Night 27

Afrobeats star, Ruger has called on his fans to join him live at the GOtv Boxing Night 27, slated to hold at the Bafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on December 26. The singer in a video to the organisers said he would be performing at Africa’s biggest boxing show. In the short video, Ruger said: “What’s up my people, it is Ruger. I want you guys to join me at Africa’s biggest boxing show happening on Boxing Day at Tafawa Balewa Square. GOtv boxing with Supa Komando energy drink.” Organised by FlyKite Productions, the event will feature six local and international boxing bouts with musical performances by selected Nigerian artistes. Also billed to perform at the show are Afrobeats artistes, Pheelz, 9ice, Chinko Ekun, and internationally recognised Deejay, DJ Xclusive. The big boxing bout of the night is the World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fight b e t w e e n Nigeria’s Taiwo ‘Esepor’ Agbaje and Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines. Sponsored by GOtv and supported by Supa Komando, GOtv Boxing Night 27 will be live on Super- Sport in 50 African c o u ntries

 

