Ruggedman: Nobody gives me money to fight for justice

Micheal Ugochukwu Stephens better known as Ruggedman is one of the leading pioneers of Afrobeat music in Nigeria. The award-winning rapper, entertainer and humanitarian in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about what has kept him relevant in the industry, police reform, his thoughts about the forthcoming General Elections among other issues. Excerpts:

How long have you been a member of PMAN?

I have been an active member since 2005 and a part of the Executive for seven years now. It has not been all rosy but the commitment towards getting a better life as a musician has kept all members going.

There are several organisations attached to Musicians; what will you say are some of the advantages you have got since becoming a member of PMAN?

The good thing about being a member of PMAN is the fact that there are so many positive benefits to enjoy. For instance when I was trying to get a visa to go to Germany on tour, I could only get the visa because I was a registered member of PMAN. I was able to get the visa and travel easily because of PMAN. I have been a part of the exco for seven years and since then we have been trying to digitalise PMAN which is what we have started to succeed in doing with the introduction of biometric registration and the ID Card which comes with benefits like health insurance, life insurance, pension plan and royalty collections; direct royalty collection. And legal assistance and getting visas are part of the benefits.

With the introduction of the Biometric Cards; what do you think is the future of this new step in five years time?

The fact is we are also moving with what is in vogue as an association; the introduction of the biometric card is an attestation that the union is going to a greater place. With this initiative, we won’t be seeing many Nigerian entertainers falling sick and dying from illnesses that could be treated. With this we have hospitals and health insurance companies involved, so once an entertainer is sick, there are doctors to take care of them. Should an entertainer die, there is a plan for the next of kin and the children to enjoy the benefits.

You have been absent from the music industry for a while, what have you been up to?

Well, I have not really been absent from the music scene; before Ruggedman there were other musicians and then he came and it felt like it was only him. That is the situation we are in now. Right now they are new artistes who are buzzing and people are interested in them. My last project was the release of my EP (Extended Playlist) titled ‘The Situation’. Two years ago I released a song titled ‘Is police your friend?’. Lately what has kept me busy is the fact that I have been doing a lot of humanitarian works and conscious music where I preach and enlighten people about the happenings around them. For instance in the song ‘Is Police is your friend’? I let people know that you don’t have to renew your car tinted permit like some rogue police will lie and seize it as an opportunity to extort people. I also preached that your phone isn’t supposed to be searched by any police man without a warrant and I even sampled the voice of the then Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus. I used that to enlighten people on that. I have a new song with Falz the Bahd Guy and Small Doctor, produced by Masterkraft, mixed and mastered by Selebobo that is coming out soon.

You started music quit early, how has the journey been thus far?

It been a ride since I started a long time ago; my first single was dropped in 1999. I have been in the industry since then and it has been great for me. I kind of laid the foundation for what is called Afrobeats today. If you check my Ruggedibaba song, 9ice and I talked about giving a face to Nigerian music. Like I said in the song, the only thing that makes people know where your song comes from in the long run is the fusion of words and the use of your mother tongue. We preached about Nigerians singing in their mother tongue. If you check any song that has been a hit since 2006 till date, it has our local languages in it. That has been one of my major additions to the Nigerian music industry and Afrobeats and I’m happy to be part of it.

You fight for the right of people who are brutalised by police officers; is it a part of your duty as a brand ambassador?

Let me seize this medium to correct the notion that I am a Police Ambassador; I am not an ambassador to the force like people assume, rather entertainers like Korede Bello are the force brand face. Nigerians just tend to come to me more when it comes to police matters because I help more and I’m active in helping Nigerians as a whole when it comes to police matters.

What do think are some of the reforms the police need at this time?

The police force is really reforming because I am happy with what the Lagos State PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin,is doing as this has given stern warning to officers who might want to misbehave as there has been a lot naming and shaming of erring police officers as any officer who commits an offence is publicly de-ranked and dismissed. Also, the force is very active and interacting with the public via dedicated social media.

However on my part too, I try as much as possible to allow people know that we still have some good police officers around and those are the ones I work with to get justice for a lot of people who have been extorted and harassed by the police. This is part of what the police are doing. We don’t have body cams to see what they are doing; so they need Nigerians to come forward and report cases. Something happened a few days ago, some bad police men took the phones of a young lady and her friends, pepper sprayed them and left. She went on Instagram and was insulting the police, I told her to go to the nearest police station and report so that it becomes a case. If the police there don’t do anything about it, when we take it to the PRO, they will be dealt with for not doing anything. I always tell people even if an officer treat you bad, report the case, let it be known, take a picture at the police station so that it can shown that you reported the case.

Talking about Police Brutality; have you experienced any as an entertainer and public figure?

When it come to been brutalised by Police officers, it has nothing to do with your class or status. I was once attacked at a restaurant in London, United Kingdom. The worst that has ever happened to me since I started activism was when I was attacked at a restaurant in London in 2019. Aside from that, I have not had any altercation with anyone, not even the police. I did not go after them because I could not see their faces. Their faces were covered with the hoods they wore and even the CCTV at the restaurant could not ‘pick’ their faces. I believe they were a bunch of misguided youths.”

After your attack in 2019, what has changed?

I became more security conscious because I took it upon myself never to night crawl especially after 12 midnight, because I would not like to be accosted by any policeman that I might have called out in the past for extorting Nigerians. He could try to parade me half naked as a form of revenge. I have really been trying to live a normal life, even though we all know that life in Nigeria is not normal. Nobody funds me for fighting for justice. I do everything from my pocket. If the Police do well, I will celebrate them and if it is the other way, I will speak out against them.”

As a foremost entertainer, what do you think is the future of rap music in Nigeria?

It is in the hands of rappers. Are they rapping or singing? I understand that a lot of Nigerians want to do what will give them money which is R&B. Singing is what is selling quicker nowadays. A lot of Nigerian rappers are blending it in or just going all out to sing. I don’t blame them but still there will always be rappers. I just pray more people will come in and promote the rap music because that is what it needs. In America, there is a market for everything; we also need such music market here too.

What is your opinion about the forthcoming General Elections?

I think it will be different. The people who were not interested before in elections and politics, youths, are interested now. They are interested now and a lot of them believe they have seen a candidate who is different from the rest of the politicians. If you check now, even INEC has announced that they are surprised at the high number of youths that have registered for their PVCs, so I believe it will be different from other elections given the fact that youths are awakened now.

