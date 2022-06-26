RULAAC, MacArthur, stakeholders chart ways to improve policing in Nigeria

Stakeholders including the Police, Justice Ministry, Civil Rights organizations, Non-Governmental Organisations and the Media have converged on Ibadan, Oyo state capital, urging the Federal Government and the Police Service Commission to genuinely reform the Police Force in line with the new Police Act 2020 and Police Trust Fund Act 2019, to safeguard the Nation’s democracy.

The stakeholders’ meeting was convened by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and the MacArthur Foundation, in conjunction with the Police where the Assistant Inspector General of the Police (AIG Zone 11, Joseph Makun) and the Oyo State Police Commissioner (Mrs Ngozi Onadeko) were in attendance.

The Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo was equally represented by Mrs. Deborah Oluyemisi Collins (ex-FIDA Coordinator. The workshop which was held on Friday was put together by RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma and his team of advocates.

Speaking at the Civil Society Organisation’s Observatory on the implementation of the two laws, Nwanguma, noted that the organisation is a member of a consortium implementing different activities under a police reform project supported by the foundation, stressing that it was at the forefront of promoting police accountability in Nigeria.

Lamenting the very deplorable manner many rank and fike members of the Police are made to work, Nwanguma said that the intervention was aimed at addressing the various concerns regarding policing practices in Nigeria in a bid to protect the nation’s fragile democratic system.

According to him, “Globally, police institutions have come under scrutiny and concerns about the delivery of their mandate, especially on the issue of extrajudicial killings and use of force beyond permissible levels by officers across the globe. Year 2020 witnessed massive global outrage, protests and upheavals precipitated by the impunity of police brutality.

“To address these concerns in Nigeria, the Consortium proposed a series of actions aimed at bridging a nexus in communication on policy formulation and police reform agenda in Nigeria. Our intervention seeks to address the various concerns regarding policing practices in Nigeria aimed ultimately at protecting Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

We collectively recognise the need to strengthen the capacity of the police to understand their role in the survival of Nigeria’s democracy by upholding the tenets of police accountability and respect for human rights which, among others, define democratic policing. “One of the activities being implemented by RULAAC as a member of the consortium is the establishment of a Civil Society Organisations Observatory Group on the Implementation of the Police Act, 2020 and the Police Trust Fund Act, 2019”.

The OC Legal of the Oyo State Police Command Mrs. A. Fawole represented both the AIG and the Oyo CP at the workshop, noting that the two laws were capable of building the capacity of the Police personnel in the areas of funding, recruitment, appointment, promotion and procurement of modern equipment to maintain law and order and actively combat crimes in the country.

The Programme Manager, Legislative/Gender Issues, Nkiru Uzordi, also stressed the need for requisite training for Nigerian police officers to achieve effective and efficient service delivery.

