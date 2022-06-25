RULAAC, MacArthur, Stakeholders chart ways to improve policing in Nigeria

Stakeholders including the Police, Justice Ministry, Civil Rights organisations, non-governmental organisations and the media have converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital, urging the Federal Government and the Police Service Commission to genuinely reform the Police Force in line with the new Police Act 2020 and Police Trust Fund Act 2019, to safeguard the nation’s democracy.

The stakeholders’ meeting was convened by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and the MacArthur Foundation, in conjunction with the Police where the Assistant Inspector General of the Police (AIG Zone II, Joseph Makun) and the Oyo State Police Commissioner (Mrs Ngozi Onadeko) were in attendance. The Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo was equally represented by Mrs. Deborah Oluyemisi Collins (ex-FIDA Coordinator.

The workshop, which was held on Friday, was put together by RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma and his team of advocates. Speaking at the Civil Society Organisation’s Observatory on the implementation of the two laws, Nwanguma noted that the organisation is a member of a consortium implementing different activities under a police reform project supported by the foundation, stressing that it was at the forefront of promoting police accountability in Nigeria.

Lamenting the very deplorable manner many rank and file members of the police are made to work, Nwanguma said that the intervention was aimed at addressing the various concerns regarding policing practices in Nigeria in a bid to protect the nation’s fragile democratic system.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...