Rule of law: AfBA to honour Jonathan, Sirleaf, others

The African Bar Association (AfBA) is set to honour six Africans as champions of rule of law in the continent at its forthcoming annual conference in Niamey, Niger Republic. Speaking yesterday in Lagos during a discussion on the Rule of Law in the  ECOWAS sub-region,

 

President of the Association, Hannibal Uwaifo, said the track records and contribution of the awardees to the upholding of rule of law in their respective countries was remarkable.

 

Among those pencilled down as recipients were former PresidentGoodluckJonathan; formerPresidentof Botswana, Festus Moghai; former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikweteandothers.

 

On the on-going strike by judiciary workers in the country, the AfBA president said the strike would have been unnecessary if the rule of lawwasstrictlyadheredto. Uwaifo, who expressed disappointment at the strike, said all the necessary provisions had been made in the constitution, but that the government would always find a way to turn deaf ears to it and this was usually the end result.

