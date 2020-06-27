Rule of law: Lalong seeks support for judiciary

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday said Nigerians must support the Judiciary particularly judges in the dispensation of justice and the sustenance of the rule of law, which is key to the survival of democracy. Lalong, who is the chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), spoke at the valedictory court session in honour of the retiring President, Plateau State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Julia Asabe Kyentu, who retired, after attaining the age of 65. Lalong, who praised Justice Kyentu for serving the Judiciary meritoriously, de-scribed her as a superb judicial officer who contributed immensely to the development of the bench and bar. He said: “For those who know Justice Julia Kyentu either within or outside the courtroom, the experiences may vary, but the testimony of her integrity, hard work, intellectual capacity and judicial depth is the same.

“Justice Julie Kyentu has over the years not only demonstrated her deep knowledge of the law and its application to the dispensation of justice, but has also shown courage to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will.” Lalong said as a woman, Kyentu was among the roll call of distinguished Plateau’s daughters who had broken the ceiling to establish the fact that women are more than capable of performing any function in society if given the opportunity. On his part, the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak, had described the retired judge as an astute judicial officer who put in her best in delivering justice to all manner of persons without fear or favour. Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Chrysanthus Ahmadu and the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Jos branch, Mr. Yakubu Bawa, both described the retiring justice as a woman of dignity and integrity, who never succumbed to pressure from various quarters to subvert the cause of justice.

