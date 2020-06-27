News

Rule of law: Lalong seeks support for judiciary

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday said Nigerians must support the Judiciary particularly judges in the dispensation of justice and the sustenance of the rule of law, which is key to the survival of democracy. Lalong, who is the chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), spoke at the valedictory court session in honour of the retiring President, Plateau State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Julia Asabe Kyentu, who retired, after attaining the age of 65. Lalong, who praised Justice Kyentu for serving the Judiciary meritoriously, de-scribed her as a superb judicial officer who contributed immensely to the development of the bench and bar. He said: “For those who know Justice Julia Kyentu either within or outside the courtroom, the experiences may vary, but the testimony of her integrity, hard work, intellectual capacity and judicial depth is the same.

“Justice Julie Kyentu has over the years not only demonstrated her deep knowledge of the law and its application to the dispensation of justice, but has also shown courage to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will.” Lalong said as a woman, Kyentu was among the roll call of distinguished Plateau’s daughters who had broken the ceiling to establish the fact that women are more than capable of performing any function in society if given the opportunity. On his part, the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak, had described the retired judge as an astute judicial officer who put in her best in delivering justice to all manner of persons without fear or favour. Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Chrysanthus Ahmadu and the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Jos branch, Mr. Yakubu Bawa, both described the retiring justice as a woman of dignity and integrity, who never succumbed to pressure from various quarters to subvert the cause of justice.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Fuel tanker explodes on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a fuel tanker has exploded at the Kara axis of the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Although details are still sketchy, but it was learnt that the incident, which happened on Sunday morning, has led to traffic gridlock on the outward Lagos bound side of the highway. […]
News

Edo 2020: PDP aspirant, Ikhine, steps down for Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    A head of Friday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, a frontline aspirant of the party, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.     Obaseki last week defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his disqualification by the […]
News

Osinbajo postpones NEC meeting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) earlier scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary of NEC, Olusola Idowu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the postponement was based on the orders of the Vice President. The statement did not give any reason for the action but noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: