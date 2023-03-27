News

Rule Of Law: National Anti-Corruption Conference urges Buhari to protect his legacy, let Bawa go

Nigerians across various sectors have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, in the few days left for his administration, strive to leave a legacy of a functional system where there is respect for the rule of law and all actors act only in full compliance with the Constitution, Acts of the National Assembly and all other laws of the country. Delegates from 158 Anti-Corruption Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations, faith-based groups, youth and community-based organisations, who gathered in Abuja at a oneday national conference yesterday, said the anticorruption efforts of the Buhari administration would eventually be assessed by the conduct of key officials, especially those saddled with the responsibility of taming corruption in Nigeria. After exhaustive deliberations by the expanded gathering with keynote address by the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof. Wasiu Ademola Oyedokun-Alli, and presentations from speakers, including the Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, among others, the Conference adopted a communique, which specifically expressed concern that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, under the leadership of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, had allegedly become a cesspool of internal corruption, among other diverse issues.

While congratulating Nigerians on the outcome of the various elections, the organisations faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not keeping strictly to the promises made to Nigerians. They, however, condemned what they described as the various attempts by some politicians and people of vested interests towards pushing the country dangerously to the edge of the slope, particularly the promotion of ethnic and religious divisions among Nigerians.

