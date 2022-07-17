Body & Soul

Rule your hood in shorts like Noble Igwe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

When it comes to men’s contemporary, breathtaking, knockyour- socks off fashion, Noble Igwe is one of the few to check. Nobody rocks the extra short style like this fashion influencer.

 

In 2016, Noble made a debut in this fresh look, proving shorts can be paired like long pants. At the 2022 AMVCA fashion runway red carpet was where Noble dropped his latest trending extra short style.

That got tongues wagging but one thing about Noble is, ‘he does not care what the world thinks when he has a fashion idea to pull off’. His boldness in showing off must have rubbed off on other young men because, these shorts became a hit.

Few years back, this is what Noble said about wearing shorts: “Hot weather is the best time for men to flaunt their good legs in shorts.

“Men don’t shave their legs like girls do, so they sweat. Shorts are the right fashion to cool off with sometimes.” This extra shorts style paired with jacket is out-of-thebox ensemble in a causal contemporary twist.

There is nothing this fashion entrepreneur cannot pair with shorts, be it Ankara shorts or any other fabric. Be it denim jacket, tshirts, collar shirts with bowler hats, the Igwe of shorts always come out intimidating.

So, if you love shorts or planning on wearing one, the first thing to check on your list is to be courageous, be bold and daring before stepping out. Carry yourself like you worth a million bucks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Making a kill with Cross dressing comedy

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye and Nwadinma Okechukwu

There is no doubt that the social media generation has given rise to a new kind of comedy, which has taken over the mainstream entertainment. Without particularly pointing out the pioneers that started Cross dressing comedy, the act of mimicking the strict personalities of aunties, mothers and grandmothers has become a money spinning venture for […]
Body & Soul

Another win for Funke Shobowale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As far as real estate investment is concerned, Pragmatic Homes sure can’t be put aside with a wave of hand. That is because it ranks amongst real estate companies that members of the public are confident in dealing with on account of the company’s high rating and fair deals.   As a company with clear […]
Body & Soul

Linda Ikeji pledges to make more women successful

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In April 2017, Africa’s foremost media entrepreneur and blogger, Linda Ikeji Unveiled her Selfmade Woman Conference to help empower young Nigerian women. Due to a few hitches and the pandemic, the conference which hosted over 3000 women for its first official edition was put on hold.   Now, the conference which rewarded a few a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica