Rule your hood in shorts like Noble Igwe

When it comes to men’s contemporary, breathtaking, knockyour- socks off fashion, Noble Igwe is one of the few to check. Nobody rocks the extra short style like this fashion influencer.

In 2016, Noble made a debut in this fresh look, proving shorts can be paired like long pants. At the 2022 AMVCA fashion runway red carpet was where Noble dropped his latest trending extra short style.

That got tongues wagging but one thing about Noble is, ‘he does not care what the world thinks when he has a fashion idea to pull off’. His boldness in showing off must have rubbed off on other young men because, these shorts became a hit.

Few years back, this is what Noble said about wearing shorts: “Hot weather is the best time for men to flaunt their good legs in shorts.

“Men don’t shave their legs like girls do, so they sweat. Shorts are the right fashion to cool off with sometimes.” This extra shorts style paired with jacket is out-of-thebox ensemble in a causal contemporary twist.

There is nothing this fashion entrepreneur cannot pair with shorts, be it Ankara shorts or any other fabric. Be it denim jacket, tshirts, collar shirts with bowler hats, the Igwe of shorts always come out intimidating.

So, if you love shorts or planning on wearing one, the first thing to check on your list is to be courageous, be bold and daring before stepping out. Carry yourself like you worth a million bucks.

