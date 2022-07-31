Ruling class desperate to destroy Nigeria –Rev. Gwana

Revd. Dogara Raphael Gwana, President,Baptist Conference, approved and established by the Nigerian Baptist Convention in June 2015, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which covers the whole of FCT, some parts of Nasarawa and Niger states, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on issues affecting the polityRev

How do you see the recent incident of alleged fake Bishops who attended the unveiling of the APC vice presidential candidate?

It is very unfortunate that Nigeria is made to grapple with such distracting issues. A nation that is bedeviled by a falling economy, devastating poverty, deadly terrorism, poor leadership at all levels, endemic corruption and general insecurity is now discussing a scenario where some people are paraded as religious clerics just to garner political support.

When I watched the video clip of the unveiling and I saw Senator Shettima actually acknowledging ‘the presence of 30 bishops’, I felt much more distressed. The ruling class in Nigeria (note that I did not limit it to the ruling party) is desperate to finish the work of destroying Nigeria. They have destroyed Nigeria’s economy by stealing on an alarming scale. They have destroyed the psyche of Nigerians to the extent that we are poor yet fighting for them.

They have destroyed Nigeria’s educational sector and send their children and wards abroad and have the audacity to post pictures of their graduation for us to see. They have destroyed the power sector and are running lucrative businesses of importing generators. Now, the only thing left is religion and they are out to destroy the true essence of it. They lashed on the poverty of the people and give them handouts to do just about anything, including desecrating the very institution that should be held sacred.

One wonders why there were no Islamic clerics in the event. Why the desperation to gain Christian approval of the ticket since the Christian population does not matter? It is obvious that the tolerant and graceful nature of the Christian faith has attracted disrespect, contempt and scorn of the highest form. But I do not worry because in Africa we say that ‘if the gods want to kill a man, they first make him mad.’ I believe in the coming days, we shall see a lot more of these avoidable mistakes. Nigerians have been praying and ‘the gods are at work’.

A video was released same days ago where victims of the train kidnap were seen being flogged and the terrorists saying they will come for the president and El-Rufai. What is your view?

I wept when I saw my fellow countrymen being dehumanized. I wept when I saw men and women who for no fault of theirs were subjected to such inhuman experience. It could be anyone of us. The same weekend that Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan were making Nigeria proud in faraway Oregon, USA, terrorists were dehumanizing and threatening Nigerians right on their home soil. You wonder which one to look at. It is a bitter-sweet situation.

What this says is that, unless a drastic action is taken, we may just be witnessing the beginning of the end of Nigeria. As for the threat to abduct Governor Nasir El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians should ask the duo.They certainly do have something they need to tell Nigerians. We are in desperate and uncertain times and whatever maybe the truth that will save Nigeria and Nigerians should be said. If the C in C is threatened, then we are in trouble.

I appeal to our president to make true his promise to Nigerians and apply whatever is within his power to deal with this menace. The terrorists may claim to have superior fighting weapons. But Nigeria has superior fighting men. Nigeria has legitimacy in the war. Nigeria has God on her side. What I think Nigeria needs at this time is political will and patriotism. We must lay aside all forms of selfish and self-serving interests and face this battle, and with God on our side, Nigeria shall rise and stand upright.

Public universities have been on strike for some months and there appears to be feet dragging on a permanent solution, which prompted the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on strike. How do you feel about this?

Well, I may not know so much about the efforts that government has made on this matter. What we see is that our public Universities have been shut down for about five months. I appeal to all concerned to hasten the resolution of the issues and reopen our Universities. There has to be compromise from both ends to end this matter. The Nigeria Labour Congress mobilized a protest to further apply pressure on government to the issue. I commend the efforts by NLC to the extent that it is peaceful. We already have enough violence in our system and cannot afford to begin another trip in that direction.

What for me is at the root of this challenge is public policy. Our policies regarding the running of public institutions needs desperate attention. It is said that desperate times require desperate measures. A situation where our public schools would be shut and those in public offices have their children in private and foreign Universities is unacceptable.

A situation where our public power supply remains epileptic and the offices and homes of the top office holders are privately powered is unacceptable. A situation where our public hospitals are moribund and our top leaders fly abroad and spend public money to get medical attention is totally unacceptable.

So what we need in Nigeria is a total policy turnaround that places sacrificial conditions for both elective and appointive public offices. Once this is done, and the president or governor knows that when he or any member of his household needs medical attention, they are under obligation to go to a public hospital, private hospitals will not flourish again in Nigeria neither would medical tourism continue. So goes other public institutions.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the wearing of hijab in public schools which many Christian leaders frowned at. What do you think is the implication of this development on the Nigerian society?

I made my position clear on this matter the very week the court judgment was delivered. It is not correct to do this. We are opening the door for anarchy. Since the Supreme Court based its judgment on the exercise of human right, we saw what happened the next week where a lawyer appeared in court wearing traditional apparels. The various mission agencies that established this schools had a clear purpose and focus in mind and those purposes do not work against the interest of society. It is wrong for government to introduce a dress code or anything that completely contradicts the focus of the original owners.

In a multi religious society such as ours, we should not pick a particular religious dress code and say if the adherents of that religion want to dress thus, they should be allowed. In this country, I know of Nigerians that practice Judaism and they have their synagogues and dress codes. The same with Hindus and Buddhists and traditional religions. The Supreme Court has opened a door that may be difficult to control or close.

The Nigerian church has always been described as lacking unity which rubs off on the nation. Does this disturbs you?

I agree with that assertion to some extent. Yes, there are cases of disunity due to the freedom we have in the expression of faith. Christianity is different from other religions. Other religions are highly regimented and straight jacketed. But Christianity holds to a concept of freedom; for the Spirit of God is the Spirit of freedom. Unfortunately, when this concept is overstretched, abuse becomes inevitable. Another misconception is that denominations are unnecessary. While I admit that the varied doctrines of the denominations have bred disunity in the church, it does not invalidate the different expressions of faith which denominations foster.

Therefore, we must note that denominations are mostly contextual expressions of faith. Some denominations, particularly in Nigeria, are mostly within certain regions and they appeal to the peculiar issues of those environments. There is nothing wrong with that. We must also note that disunity is a force from the hordes of hell. The enemy of the church knows that once the church is united, there’s nothing impossible with it. We should therefore apply the weapon of prayer against the grand enemy of the church and forbear with each other.

