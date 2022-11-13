Faith

Ruling class destroying future of Nigerian youth – Akinola

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Presiding Bishop, Rhema Christian Church and Towers (RCC&T) Dr. Taiwo Akinola, has called on the government at all levels to urgently restructure Nigeria’s economic system, develop sincere courage to fight corruption, and address the issue of unemployment in the better interests of employable youths and a more beautiful future for the country at large.
Akinola who bemoaned the mass emigration of the youths from Nigeria said it was sad the nation has failed them.
At this year’s press briefing on the occasion of the church’s 31st World Convention which ends today, November 13, the cleric stated: ‘‘The future of Nigeria lies with the youths as they are one of society’s main agents of change and progress.
Sadly, the present ruling class in Nigeria is destroying the future of our youths, through a lack of employment opportunities and failure to explore the possibility of channelling their energy towards productive ventures by providing enabling environment for them to thrive in Information and Communication Technology (ICT); Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Agro-business, etc.
‘‘In recent times, out of disenchantment with the system, with sadness, the best of our youths are fleeing the country in droves in search of greener pastures. Some even engage in unorthodox means to achieve this, thus exposing their lives to danger, agony and harrowing experiences.’’
He likewise lamented the current exchange rate and the recently released cost of living statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which put the inflation rate in Nigeria at 20.8 per cent, the highest in 17 years.
‘‘We believe that the government must make concerted and well thought-out efforts to improve its fiscal policies to shore up the Naira and check its consistent downward slide. We certainly need better measures than our mere perennial cosmetic approaches,’’ stated Akinola.
Also he commiserated with flood victims while appealing to the government and individuals to rehabilitate all the victims and provide relief materials for their welfare.
Going further, he urged all three tiers of government to generate synergies and intensify efforts in the rehabilitation and construction of new roads to make life bearable for motorists.
On the 2023 general elections, he called on Nigerians to vote according to their conscience with the future in view, and not allow any manipulation from any political parties or leaders

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

