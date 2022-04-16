Ruling elites in Lagos wrong to prioritise structural over human capital devt –Olatunbosun

A prominent member of Labour Party, Oswald Olatunbosun, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, appraises governance in Lagos State with a verdict indicting the All Progressives Congress (APC). Excerpts…

You are chieftain of a major opposition political party, the Labour Party in Lagos State. How do you see the quality of governance in the state?

Let me just do a summary and my summary is that the machine cannot perform beyond its capacity. All I can say is that they (the ruling class) are doing what they are capable of doing but what I can say is that there is serious room for improvement.

The ruling elites in Lagos see themselves as progressives?

Progressivism pays much premium on human capacity development not about structural development that is currently going on in the state. What I am saying is that progressivism places emphasis on human capacity development by developing the human capital that will in turn build the society. They say that they are progressives and they are not building human capital. So, a true progressive must develop the people. This is what obtains in major developed nations of the world and Nigeria cannot be an exception. If you fail to develop the quality of your citizens then development will elude you and that is what is clearly lacking.

In what area do you think that they have not been doing well?

They have not been doing well in the area of human capital development. When you are given the opportunity to govern, what you do is to put the human being first. The current government in Nigeria has not been putting humane face to their programmes and policies. They lay more emphasis on things that are ephemeral and thereby neglect the people. Let me give you an example, if you want to do infrastructural development, you shouldn’t inflict the cost and effect on the people. In a sane country that I know like Japan, when they wanted to do major repairs on their rail line, they calculated the time that the train would move from one place to the other during peak traffic time. They planned and time it in a manner that some components of repairs would be finished before the rush period. This doesn’t stop or impede the flow of movement at any particular time or period. This is why it is said the government lacks human face in its approach to doing things.

From the way you have spoken, you have not seen any area where you think that they have done well?

I have said it, you can’t blame someone for his inabilities because he can’t do more than his capacity. They are doing what they can do and we appreciate it but the problem is that they should just leave the stage haven’t try their best for so many years and let others take over the reins of power, who will do things completely from what they have been doing.

What do you think your party will do differently if voted into power next year?

We are going to implement our 16 cardinal programmes which are contained in our party’s manifesto. Education and human capital development forms the major plank of that manifesto and we intend to pursue it to the letter. Education is key considering the number of homes that have been broken because of lack of proper education. Quality education is very expensive these days and couples labour so hard to pay the school fees of their kids in private schools. Apart from provision of adequate security, education is also a primary responsibility of the government. My parents didn’t have to worry so much about educating from primary to tertiary level because the government did a lot to subsidise the sector. Water too is key and we intend to make use of the various water bodies in the state for the use of our people in the state. We also will be working towards building an effective and efficient civil service system that would cater for the needs of the people. Our party will create change within the Nigerian society by putting in place laws that would ensure a well ordered and structured society.

You talk about the law, is that the reason you want to go to the Senate?

Yes! That is where the power to make things happen resides. People blame President (Muhammadu) Buhari for the situation in the country rather than blame members of the National Assembly who are to check him and make right laws for the country. Somebody like me will go there and ignite issues to make things happen.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...