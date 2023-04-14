Ruling house asks Akeredolu to halt monarch’s selection process

The Okunbajedo Ruling House in Oda in the Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State has appealed the judgment recognizing Julius Omomo as the monarch of the town, ask- ing the government to halt any process that could undermine the case in court. The appeal at the Supreme Court by the ruling house challenged the verdict of the Court of Appeal that gave the state government the leeway to install a monarch for the town, which became vacant following the death of a former occupant of the throne, Oba Bamidele Akosile some years ago. Consequently, the ruling house, whose turn is to produce the next Olojoda of Oda asked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to halt any process that may lead to a crisis in the community as the selection procedures being challenged in court were fraught with irregularities. The ruling house through their lawyer Kehinde Aladedutire said any step taken by the government would be prejudicial and might lead to breakdown of law and order in the ancient community. It said: “It is a wellknown fact by the citizens of this state that Your Excellency, a reputable learned silk, is a stickler to the rule of law and therefore would not want to do anything to undermine the course of justice. “It is trite that an application for injunction pending appeal is akin to an application for the stay of execution and the moment it is served on the parties concerned, they are obliged to stay any action pending the determination of the application. “We therefore on this premise, pray that Your Excellency would allow the course of justice to run since to do otherwise would be contrary to the tenets of the profession Your Excellency has protected and preserved for decades.”

Related