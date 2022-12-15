Sports

Rumble in Lagos as King of the Ring boxing tourney returns

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

All is now set for the second edition of the King of the Ring boxing tourney billed to take place in Lagos on December 20 at the Eko Club, Surulere. CEO of Monarch Events and Promotions, Prince Stanley Williams, while reeling out the details for this season’s showdown said it will be a marriage of boxing and entertainment with at least 10 bouts on the card. He said apart from the explosive bouts, there would also be musical performances from some of the country’s superstars.

Top on the list of bouts for this year’s showdown is the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa Super Flyweight title fight between Englandbased Pakistani fighter, Tasif Khan and Ghana’s Gabriel Laryea. Some of the other fights will see Nigeria UK-based Super Middleweight Ezra Arenyeka taking on Frank Dodzi of Ghana, while in the Light Heavyweight category, Victor Beneth and Joseph Tetteh of Ghana will be slugging it out. For the Super Lightweight, Temirzhan Baimolda from Kazakhstan and Waliu Arogundade of Nigeria will be engaged in a supremacy battle.

 

Our Reporters

