Rumbles in Jos as Plateau Utd host Enyimba

Nigeria Professional Football League record winner with eight titles, Enyimba, will be the guest of Plateau United in one of the MatchDay 29 fixtures taking place across the country this weekend.

 

Enyimba will be brimming with confidence ahead of the encounter after securing away win in their last game against Abia Warriors.

 

Although they will be missing three of their key players, Anayo Iwuala, John Nobble and Imom Obot, currently with the Super Eagles, but should have enough in their bank to get a respectable result in Jos.

 

Apart from Jos centre, there will also be another cracker in Ilorin as Kwara United play host to Sunshine Stars of Akure. Sunshine is currently battling to escape relegation while the host continues their quest for a slot on the continent.

 

Former MFM coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, will be leading his current team, Heartland, against the Lagosbased side in a game the gaffer said he has nothing to prove. Ilechukwu stated that he has no point to prove every time he’s faced the Lagos side and that he’s always treated games against them the way he does treat other games

 

“I have no point to prove whenever I’m playing MFM FC because they understand me very well,” he said ahead of the game. “I work with them for 13 years so they knew already that I always want to win every game if possible but sometimes football is crazy, things can turn upside-down, so that is it, there is no point to prove in the game.

 

“We have prepared very well, mentally, physically and psychologically to make sure we win the game. We know it’s not going to be an easy game because we won in Lagos, they are coming here with everything to make sure they retaliate but I understand what it takes to win, I understand what it means when you want to play your former team.

 

“As they prepare, we prepare but I believe by the end of the day, we’ll get our three points because these three points are very important to us.”

 

Other games for this weekend will see Kano Pillars hosting FC IfeanyiUbah same as Katsina United who will be at home against Akwa United. Rivers United will be the guest of Nasarawa United in Lafia as Dakkada FC travel away to keep a date with Abia Warriors while Rangers will be away to Warri Wolves. Wikki Tourists will be playing at home against Lobi Stars with Jigawa Golden Stars traveling away against Adamawa United.

