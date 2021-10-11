Rumblings in PDP over defection of Mimiko, others

*They are welcome in our party – PDP

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have kicked against the planned defection of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko from Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the party causing rumblings within the party in Ondo State.

Mimiko, immediate past Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and former Commissioner for Works and running mate of ZLP in 2020 governorship election, Eng. Gboye Adegbenro have perfected plans to dump ZLP for the PDP.

But the coordinator of the PDP Support Group in the state, led by Hon. Bode Obanla, said he would challenge the defection of Mimiko to PDP and in law court if he eventually joins the party.

Obanla in his reaction said: “In 2017, I led the members of PDP Support Group (PSG) to the then state chairman and Iroko political ally, Chief Clement Faboyede. You would recall that I passed a message that this man must come and account for some things before living for ZLP.

“How time flies. He is now preparing to return to the PDP. I am happy there are provisions in our constitution that gives me the opportunity to take him to court this time. I have already instructed my lawyer to get prepared. The law is there to check our activities in the party. No one is above the law.

“However, I am not in any way stopping anybody from joining our great party the PDP as there is free entry and exit of any political party. We need people in our party. But I need to approach the court to protect my own interest as a party member.”

In his reaction, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Kennedy Peretei said Mimiko, Ajayi and others are welcome to the PDP. He described the defection as a welcome development.

