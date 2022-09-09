Rumours of Abia govt sponsoring YPP guber ridiculous – Lawyer

A human rights lawyer and Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for Aba Central State Constituency, Emperor Ogbonna, has said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has no hand in the rumour that Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor is being sponsored by the state government. Ogbonna said that linking YPP candidate, Nwafor, to the Abia state government is ridiculous. He added that both Nwafor and other candidates of the YPP, who are contesting for different positions, have no link with the state government or the governor, stating that they are already self-made men. He said: “It’s a lie from the pit of hell for anybody to say that the Abia State Governor is sponsoring the YPP candidate, Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor. Let me tell you, why are you aware that currently, the Abia State government has sealed up the YPP secretariat in Umuahia under the town planning authority? “If our governorship candidate is sponsored by this government, why will they seal our secretariat? Are you also aware that the PDP stalwarts in Abia State call our party Yahoo-Yahoo party and people are saying the governor is sponsoring our candidate? “The other day, an Eze-elect in Osisioma Local Government threatened to kill YPP members for having a meeting in his community, saying that they stopped the Abia State government from giving him his staff of office.”
$85.8bn debt: Appeal Court unfreezes Seplat's accounts
The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division has suspended an order of Mareva injunction, which attached the accounts of an oil firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company. The appellate court in its ruling overturned the decision of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos that granted the mareva injunction last November 23, in a […]
Nigeria needs $30bn investment for energy demand
NNPC, IOCs, Dangote seal gas supply deal The National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) has revealed that Nigeria needs about $30 billion to be able to meet its domestic energy need. This came shortly before the signing of a gas sales and aggregation agreement between Dangote Fertiliser and the NNPC Limited and its joint venture […]
Delta graduates 1,000 youths, wealth creation models
The Delta State government yesterday graduated 1,000 youths for the 2020/2021 cycle in the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP) and equipped them with starter-packs and take-off grants. The beneficiaries include 25 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), selected from each of the 25 local government areas in the state; 654 […]
