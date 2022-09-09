Rumours of Abia govt sponsoring YPP guber ridiculous – Lawyer

A human rights lawyer and Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for Aba Central State Constituency, Emperor Ogbonna, has said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has no hand in the rumour that Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor is being sponsored by the state government. Ogbonna said that linking YPP candidate, Nwafor, to the Abia state government is ridiculous. He added that both Nwafor and other candidates of the YPP, who are contesting for different positions, have no link with the state government or the governor, stating that they are already self-made men. He said: “It’s a lie from the pit of hell for anybody to say that the Abia State Governor is sponsoring the YPP candidate, Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor. Let me tell you, why are you aware that currently, the Abia State government has sealed up the YPP secretariat in Umuahia under the town planning authority? “If our governorship candidate is sponsored by this government, why will they seal our secretariat? Are you also aware that the PDP stalwarts in Abia State call our party Yahoo-Yahoo party and people are saying the governor is sponsoring our candidate? “The other day, an Eze-elect in Osisioma Local Government threatened to kill YPP members for having a meeting in his community, saying that they stopped the Abia State government from giving him his staff of office.”

