Run all-inclusive government, Ogedengbe advises Tinubu

The founder and General Overseer of Wisdom Chapel, Lagos, Bishop Steven Ogedengbe, has asked the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run an all-inclusive government by giving all parts of the country a sense of belonging. While speaking with Saturday Telegraph on Friday, Ogedengbe said though the election might not have gone the way most Nigerians wanted; the INEC should work to improve on their system and their conduct in the coming years. He also advised both the Presidential candidates of the PDP; Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to accept the outcome of the just concluded election and congratulate the president-elect. He said: “I like to congratulate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the successful completion of the 2023 presidential election. “I also appreciate all our international and local observers that made this day a wonderful time in the history of our nation, particularly the youth, who have reasonably humbled themselves in this electoral journey. “One thing I want them to know is that even as youths, many of them will still contest in future elections of Nigeria, so electoral process is continuous and also democratic system has no alternative. “I’m one of the people that be- opportulieved that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu would win this election, I predicted that over a year ago, and we know that he is a great builder and he has what it takes to unify Nigeria. “On the electoral process, I can only ask INEC to improve on their system, and their conduct in handling future elections in Nigeria. “When I look at the voting pattern, the way it went with the Labour Party doing better in the South-East and South-South; APC doing wonderfully in the South-West, part of North-West and North-East, I would say the Nigerian voters are now more matured. “Also, with PDP not doing too badly in the North, it shows that Nigeria decided to still be united to move forward in our democratic process.” He added: “I will use this opportunity nity to talk to the Christian body not to diminish themselves by saying that this is an agenda to Islamise Nigeria. “All I believe is that a time will come that we will have a Christian- Christian ticket in this country and the election of Asiwaju and Shettima will be a reference that we can say we once had a Muslim-Muslim ticket and they spent their time. “Circumstances can occur that a Christian will rise, both in the South and in the North, and Nigeria will still do their best for them and we will continue as a nation; tribe, religion, and ethnicity should not divide us. “Our focus should be on the goal, the target of what we want to achieve for our nation, and what matters is Nigeria and our democratic system.”

