Run from doping, para-swimming boss warns athletes President of Nigeria Para-Swimming Federation, Hon. Amobi Chikwendu, has warned his athletes not to spike their system with performance-enhancing drugs in order to excel in their sporting career. Chikwendu gave the warning while addressing his athletes and officials at the end of the two-day para-swimming trials held at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos. He warned that the federation will not tolerate any act of doping hence any athlete caught will be banned even before the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) comes up with it’s own sanction.

The president described doping as an ill-wind that blows no one any good as it has destroyed the lives of many athletes and their promising career. He charged the coaches to be vigilant by monitoring the progress of their athletes and should report any negative development discovered. Meanwhile, the President also commended the swimmers for attending the maiden trials in large numbers and promised that those who excelled will be selected to represent the country in upcoming international events including the forthcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualifiers.

