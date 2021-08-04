Sports

Run less, score goals, coach tells Osimhen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been advised by the new coach Luciano Spalleti to run less and score goals as they prepare for the new Serie A season. Osimhen has been firing on full cylinders in pre-season and his coach at Napoli has now given him some useful tips to help him maintain his red-hot form when the new Serie A season gets underway soon. Osimhen scored 10 goals in his debut season in Italy after overcoming injury and Coronavirus infection.

Spalletti is known to have brought out the best in strikers like Eden Dzeko and he is expected to do same

with Osimhen. However, the experienced coach has already told his Nigerian striker he can score a lot more goals, but first he needs to cut down on the amount of running he does in a game.

“He is player who gives everything in a game, who runs a lot and every now and again this running can cause him (to make) some mistakes, but he is an important player, complete, and we count a lot on him,” Spalletti remarked. Osimhen has so far netted seven goals in the build-up to the new season.

Our Reporters

