Run To Win Africa holds youth voter event as Nigeria nears moment of truth

Run to Win Africa, a political action organisation focused on recruiting, training, and managing young, credible and diverse political candidates for elective offices, held its Lagos summit for young voters.

Themed Election 2023: Moment of Truth for Nigerian Youths, the event provided ample opportunities for young opinion leaders and voters to engage one another on strategies for effective participation in the country’s electoral process, fostering a better nation by recognising the importance of informed voting in this year’s general elections and advancing female leadership in politics.

According to the founder of Run to Win Africa, Remi Ogunkayo, “Since Nigeria became a democratic country in 1999, there has been an increase in voter apathy. By 2019, just 35% of the population determined the presidential election result, meaning that less than four people in every ten eligible voters determined who would win the presidency. In 2023, we are closer to another moment of truth, especially for young people – a key segment with a worrisome level of voter apathy”.

“Our mission is to ensure that young voters realise that they have the power to determine the country’s direction”, he stated. “If we are to improve female and youth participation in governance, we must put our democracy to work and constantly pursue innovative strategies to address certain cultural and social challenges within political parties and communities”.

The event featured panel sessions and keynote speeches by Njideka Agbo, media consultant and former editor, Guardian Life Magazine; Ifechukwu Ezeilo, Graduate Research Intern, Centre for Human Virology and Genomics, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR); and Femi Adeyeye, a youth activist and student of the University of Lagos, Akoka.

 

