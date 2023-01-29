Text: Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us. Hebrews 12:1 Life is a race, and only those who are willing to pay the price get the prize at the end. Of course by redemption we are created for the top and not for the bottom.

Those that are always in a hurry will always miss God. Be patient with God and with yourself. God’s timetable is rarely the same as yours. Run your race with patience. God is never in a hurry, but he is always on time. The Scripture is filled with examples of how God uses a long process to develop character. Don’t forget that God took 80 years to prepare Moses, and he kept waiting and wondering, “Is it time?” But God kept saying, “Not yet.” Great souls are grown through struggles, storms, and seasons of suffering. Be patient with the process. James advised in his book that: Don’t try to get out of anything prematurely. Let it do its work so you become mature and well-developed” James 1:14 (MSG). When Habakkuk became depressed because he did not think God was acting quickly enough, God said: “This vision-message is a witness pointing to what’s coming.

It aches for the coming – it can hardly wait! And it doesn’t lie. If it seems slow in coming, wait. It’s on its way. It will come right on time”.Habakkuk 2:3 (MSG). Remember how far you have come, not just how far you have to go. You are not where you want to be, but neither are you where you used to be. Praise the Lord! Please be patient. God is not finished with you yet, be pawithtient with Him and with yourself. Keep on moving forward. So far you don’t stop, you will soon reach your goal in life; even the snail reached the ark by persevering. Every destination on earth is reachable and every expectation is achievable if patience is available.

Every race requires patience to be run; whatever you are going after it is patience that causes you to reach your goals in life. HOW TO RUN THE RACE WITH PATIENCE? 1.Run with clarity. Your prize is in running your race and not another man’s race. To succeed in life you must endeavor to understand the clarities of your enterprise and undertaking. 2.Run with eternity in view. Life in this world is short and to live with eternity in view is to spend our time here on earth with the focus of eternity in our minds. The greater bulk of our lives will be spent in eternity, so wisdom demands that we pay attention to our eternal destination.

Living and conducting our lives’ actions with eternity as the major consideration. Living in the world without forgetting yourself in the world. Phil.3:20-21. 3.Run without compromising. Hebrews 12:15-17: “See to it that no one misses the grace of God and that no bitter root grows up to cause trouble and defile many. See that no one is sexually immoral, or is godless like Esau, who for a single meal sold his inheritance rights as the oldest son. Afterward, as you know, when he wanted to inherit this blessng, he was rejected! He could bring about no change of mind, though he sought the blessing with tears.” Every Christian is in danger when they compromise.

Compromise is to make concessions or accommodations for someone who does not agree with a set of standards or roles. The Bible makes it very clear that God does not condone compromising His standards. Compromise begins with leaving your first love for Jesus Christ, which leads to compromise, which leads ultimately to other capable to make you loose the vision of heaven. 4.Run with discipline and focus.

He who heeds discipline shows the way to life, but whoever ignores correction leads others astray. Proverbs 10:17 (NIV) There can be no destiny without discipline. If you cannot control yourself, you cannot control your destiny and if you fail to control your anger, lust for the opposite sex or your appetite for food, you cannot control your life and destiny. Until you are ready to change something inside you, you cannot change anything else. Until you change your life, you cannot change your world. Proverbs 22:29 – Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He will stand before kings. You cannot be disciplined and not be diligent. 5.Live Holy. 1 Peter 1:15-16 – But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.

