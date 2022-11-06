Sports

Rune upends Djokovic to win Paris Masters

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the Paris tournament since Boris Becker in 1986 after beating five top-10 players in as many days.

He is the fifth first-time Masters winner this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday.

Djokovic had not lost at Bercy since his defeat to Karen Khachanov in the 2018 final, although he did not play at the tournament two years ago.

The former world No 1 came into Sunday’s final having won 21 of 22 matches since the start of Wimbledon, which he won for the seventh time in July to match Pete Sampras.

The Serb broke for a 3-1 lead as Rune served back-to-back double faults in what was his fourth successive final, but first at the Masters level.

Djokovic comfortably held out to pocket the opening set and looked to have Rune on the ropes when he surged 40-0 ahead on his opponent’s serve in the first game of the second set.

But Rune battled back superbly to thwart Djokovic and then swung the momentum in his favour by immediately breaking to go 2-0 up the following game, which proved enough to force a decider.

The 16-year age gap between the pair was the biggest in a Masters final since Rafael Nadal, then 19, defeated 35-year-old Andre Agassi in Montreal in 2005.

Rune’s inexperience resurfaced when he double-faulted attempting a big second serve to hand Djokovic a 3-1 edge, but the Dane showed his remarkable character to break back straight away.

Instead it was Djokovic who cracked when the pressure was highest, spearing a forehand wide to present Rune with the chance to serve for the trophy.

Rune withstood six break points in a marathon final game before securing the title after two hours and 34 minutes to complete an incredible week in the French capital.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Olympics: COVID-19 countermeasures to cost some $960m – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tokyo Games organisers estimate the cost of COVID-19 countermeasures for next year’s rearranged Olympics will run to around 100 billion yen ($960 million), Kyodo News reported on Monday. Japanese media had reported a day earlier that the total costs of delaying the Games for a year would run to 200 billion yen, reports Reuters. […]
Sports

FA Cup: Iheanacho sends Foxes into first final since 1969

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal settled a tight contest as Leicester edged past Southampton at Wembley to reach their first FA Cup final since 1969. The Nigeria international turned home Jamie Vardy’s pass at the second attempt early in the second period, reports the BBC. Ibrahima Diallo went closest to an equaliser for the Saints but […]
Sports

Fearless powers Pillions Hangout with Bikerz

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The city of Lagos was agog recently with a biker fest of top power bikers’ clubs and non-bikers from across Nigeria who stormed the historic venue of Freedom Park, Lagos Island, in a revving power bike show. It was the ‘Pillions Hangout with Bikerz,’ sponsored by Fearless, a leading energy drink from beverage manufacturer, Rite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica