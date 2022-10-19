Sports

Runners enthusiastic about Abuja International Marathon

There was great enthusiasm from elite and fun runners about the Abuja International Marathon at the Saturday Anti-Corruption Marathon in Abuja. Elite and fun runners from different parts of Nigeria converged on Abuja over the weekend to participate in the annual race.

 

The Abuja International Marathon team led by Race Director Olukayode Thomas had a stand at the Finish Point where they shared registration forms to runners to enable them to register for the first international full marathon in FCT.

They also answered runners’ questions about the race especially the Marathon Expo slated for December 5-16 at The Pavilion, close to Radio House, Abuja.

Adamu Muazu of High- Altitude Athletics Club, Jos who won the N1 million prize money for the men’s race said the race is a warm-up for the Abuja International Marathon, “This is a half marathon I am grateful to God to win today, especially the cash prize this is part of my warm-up for the Abuja International Marathon.

I thank FCTA and Unicentral for the initiative. Most marathoners in Nigeria are from the North but most of the races that we run are in the South,” he said.

 

