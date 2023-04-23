Runners storm Abuja International Marathon Expo to collect kits

Marathon enthusiasts from within and outside the Federal Capital Territory daily throng The Pavilion, the venue of the ongoing Abuja International Marathon Expo, to collect their running kits in readiness for the first international marathon in Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory. The Expo began last Friday and registered runners from neighbouring states like Kogi State, Niger State, Nasarrawa State, Kaduna State and others were at the Expo venue The Pavilion to collect their kits. Members of the diplomatic community were not left out as residents in the seat of power FCT and other parts of Nigeria want to be part of the race. Grace Bassey a marathon enthusiast who came all the way from Suleja to collect her kits said she has never missed an opportunity to be part of history. “History will be made on April 29, 2023, when the first international marathon will take place in FCT, I have never missed an opportunity to be part of history that was why I come here early to collect my kits, I don’t want to hear stories that the kits have finished. I will be running the 10km with my friends,” she said.
