News

Running mate: Backlash over Shettima’s choice unsettles Presidency

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

U.S. may have intervened as ticket polarises Nigerians

The fate of the Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently hanging in the balance as some interests both local and foreign have commenced moves to replace him. Sources within the APC on Friday told Saturday Telegraph that the decision of Tinubu to pick Shettima who is the immediate past Governor of Borno State and its attendant backlash that have been generated by the action (emergence as running mate) is currently unsettling the Presidency and party members. Tinubu had on July 11, 2022, announced Shettima as his running mate prompting reactions, particularly from the Christian community whose leaders have expressed their individual and collective reservations to the Muslim/ Muslim ticket. Also, prominent politicians professing the Christian faith have also rejected the move with many chieftains of the APC announcing their resignation from the party in protest.

Our Correspondent gathered on Friday that the top hierarchy of the party as well as the Presidency are however concerned about the backlash that the issue has been generating with a view to “finding an amicable solution to the problem.” According to sources within the party, some elements have commenced moves to replace him with a Christian from the Northern part of the country with a view to bringing some form of integrity and confidence back to the ticket. “All is not well within the APC as we speak.

The leadership of the party is worried, the Presidency is worried and most members too are not comfortable with the vibes that we have been getting since the announcement of Senator Shettima as Asiwaju’s running mate,” a source who is well embedded in the party’s secretariat said. Another source in the Presidency said the Presidency was instrumental to the postponement of the unveiling of Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the party due to pressure that was allegedly mounted on it by th United States of America who warned on the dangers of the ruling party going ahead with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“The decision of the presidential candidate of the APC to postpone the unveiling of former Governor Shettima was due to the pressure mounted on the Nigerian government by its U.S. counterpart who counselled it (Federal Government) not to go ahead with the same faith ticket in Nigeria considering the volatile nature of the country in terms of sensitivity of the people to their religious faiths,” the source said. He added that the decision of the U.S. government to step in might not be unconnected with the strategic interest in Nigeria, which diplomatic sources described as “maintenance of peace.” Demographically, Nigeria is almost evenly divided in half between Nigerians who profess the two major religions of Islam and Christianity with many arguing that it won’t make any sense for a party to put forward a same faith ticket.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the U.S. Government may have reached out to Tinubu to express its reservations to him (Tinubu) and to make him rescind his decision. When contacted on telephone, the Director, Legal of Tinubu For President Campaign Organisation, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, described the news as untrue insisting that Shettima remains the Vice Presidential candidate of the party.

Ogala said, “that is not true. (Senator) Shettima remains the vice presidential candidate of the party and I can tell you that he will be unveiled to the public next week.” According to him, “The unveiling of Shettima was postponed because of the governorship election that is taking place in Osun State which Asiwaju is supervising on behalf of the party.”

Indications have also emerged to suggest that the Presidency and some top party leaders may have succumbed to the public outcry by narrowing the choice for Shettima’s replacement to the incumbent Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha. When asked how practical it would be to substitute Shettima’s name with dMeuasdtlaipnhea o’sf itnh ev ieInwd oepf ethne- dCeonmt mNisastiioonn a(IlN EElCec) tothraatl teyx psoiruerdc eo qnu Fipripdeady,, “thAeP pCa risthe ruling party now. They will have their way with INEC.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Study: Garlic can reduce the body’s cholesterol absorption

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Managing cholesterol often requires a combination of a good diet, regular exercise and medication and one food that has been positively linked with good cholesterol is garlic. Previous studies have speculated that garlic could help cholesterol and 30 years of study have suggested it is maybe slightly better than a literal placebo. A 1993 meta-analysis […]
News

Election results: Okowa hails NASS volte-face for

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has hailed the National Assembly for empowering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 to electronically transmit election results. He described it as “victory for democracy”. Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday, Okowa lauded the Senate reversing itself […]
News

I didn’t siphon N368m from NECO, says ex-Registrar

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Former Acting Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), Abubakar Gana, has debunked allegations of siphoning N368, 875 million from funds generated during the June/ July 2018 examination  registration processes, levelled against him by an online platform.   In a statement signed by him and released to newsmen at the weekend, Gana maintained that the said embezzlement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica