Running mate: Backlash over Shettima’s choice unsettles Presidency

U.S. may have intervened as ticket polarises Nigerians

The fate of the Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently hanging in the balance as some interests both local and foreign have commenced moves to replace him. Sources within the APC on Friday told Saturday Telegraph that the decision of Tinubu to pick Shettima who is the immediate past Governor of Borno State and its attendant backlash that have been generated by the action (emergence as running mate) is currently unsettling the Presidency and party members. Tinubu had on July 11, 2022, announced Shettima as his running mate prompting reactions, particularly from the Christian community whose leaders have expressed their individual and collective reservations to the Muslim/ Muslim ticket. Also, prominent politicians professing the Christian faith have also rejected the move with many chieftains of the APC announcing their resignation from the party in protest.

Our Correspondent gathered on Friday that the top hierarchy of the party as well as the Presidency are however concerned about the backlash that the issue has been generating with a view to “finding an amicable solution to the problem.” According to sources within the party, some elements have commenced moves to replace him with a Christian from the Northern part of the country with a view to bringing some form of integrity and confidence back to the ticket. “All is not well within the APC as we speak.

The leadership of the party is worried, the Presidency is worried and most members too are not comfortable with the vibes that we have been getting since the announcement of Senator Shettima as Asiwaju’s running mate,” a source who is well embedded in the party’s secretariat said. Another source in the Presidency said the Presidency was instrumental to the postponement of the unveiling of Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the party due to pressure that was allegedly mounted on it by th United States of America who warned on the dangers of the ruling party going ahead with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“The decision of the presidential candidate of the APC to postpone the unveiling of former Governor Shettima was due to the pressure mounted on the Nigerian government by its U.S. counterpart who counselled it (Federal Government) not to go ahead with the same faith ticket in Nigeria considering the volatile nature of the country in terms of sensitivity of the people to their religious faiths,” the source said. He added that the decision of the U.S. government to step in might not be unconnected with the strategic interest in Nigeria, which diplomatic sources described as “maintenance of peace.” Demographically, Nigeria is almost evenly divided in half between Nigerians who profess the two major religions of Islam and Christianity with many arguing that it won’t make any sense for a party to put forward a same faith ticket.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the U.S. Government may have reached out to Tinubu to express its reservations to him (Tinubu) and to make him rescind his decision. When contacted on telephone, the Director, Legal of Tinubu For President Campaign Organisation, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, described the news as untrue insisting that Shettima remains the Vice Presidential candidate of the party.

Ogala said, “that is not true. (Senator) Shettima remains the vice presidential candidate of the party and I can tell you that he will be unveiled to the public next week.” According to him, “The unveiling of Shettima was postponed because of the governorship election that is taking place in Osun State which Asiwaju is supervising on behalf of the party.”

Indications have also emerged to suggest that the Presidency and some top party leaders may have succumbed to the public outcry by narrowing the choice for Shettima's replacement to the incumbent Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha. When asked how practical it would be to substitute Shettima's name with that of Mustapha in view of the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that expired on Friday, the source quipped, "APC is the ruling party now. They will have their way with INEC."

