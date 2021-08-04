Running mate not imposed on me, says Ozigbo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, yesterday dismissed the allegations that his running mate was imposed on him by a cabal, insisting that he chose his running mate himself. The governorship candidate at a parley with reporters in Awka, the state capital, contended that he had no godfather, adding that he went to the primary election as “an orphan.” He, however, pointed out that he is an independent-minded person who does not believe in godfatherism to be participate in an election, saying: “I have an idea of the quality of running mate that I wanted and I have made it clear that such person would either be a youth or woman from Anambra North Senatorial district.”

