RUNNING MATES: APC eyes North’s bloc votes

…tips N’East gov for Tinubu

Following the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the search for his running mate appears to have been narrowed to the North East. A serving governor from the zone is reportedly on the cards, accordingtoNewTelegraph checks. Governors elected on the platform of the APC had, yesterday, met with the APC presidential candidate where, according to a source, the possibility of harnessing blocvotesfromthenorthwas ‘tentatively considered’.

As the APC intensified its search, NewTelegraphexclusively gathered that former Vice President and presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, may have ruled out the South West from among possible zones to pick his running mate ahead of the 2023 election.

Atiku, New Telegraph gathered, had earlier zeroed in on the South West for his potential vice presidential candidate, had the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) producedeitherof theSenate President, Ahmad Lawan or former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi. However, the emergence of former Lagos State Governor BolaTinubu, whoscored 1,271 votes to defeat other contenders including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the APC presidential primary, appears to havecreatedconfusioninthe campof theoppositionparty, which led to a switch to other zones as at Wednesday afternoon. According to the source, who pleadedanonymity, even thoughtheAPCappearstobe caught in between political expediency and emotions, a firm decision wouldbe taken. He said: “We are aware that the opposition is already going to town ahead of us to announce our arrangement; all that is blackmail.

We will not be deterred in taking a firm decision on the issue of the running mate. “If they cared so much about Nigerians and respected their emotions so much, why did they ignore the southern Christian presidency quest for Northern Muslim. So they are jokers; we will take a stand sooner than you expect.

“Right now, we are aware that they are confused because we have picked someone from an electorally homogeneous base, the Southwest. They can’t dare us there. “So, we will go for anythingthatwillgiveusthebloc votes, not minding whether it’s Hindu Hindu or Pastor Pastor ticket. They had an opportunity to engender national cohesion but they bungled it and are trying to be crying more than the bereaved.” Sources close to the former Vice President said the fear of picking a Vice President from Yorubaland was hinged on the zone’s resolve to support a southern presidential candidate against a northerner.

The source further explained that though there wereseriousmovesbysouthern leaders to have the vice presidentialticketof thePDP, Atiku seemed to have made up his mind. He said: “He knows the game; he has made up his mind because he knows giving a concession to the South Westwillbeawastedeffortin benevolence.” In the South West, two former governors -Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Olusegun Mimiko of Osun and Ondo states respectively – were said to be jostling for the VP slot while Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is supporting his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

Sources revealed that Mimiko had already intensified lobby through some northern power brokers including two former military leaders – Ibrahim Babangida and Abdusalami Abubakar – through a former National SecurityAdviser(NSA), General Aliyu Gusua(rtd). Although asaformer military officer, Oyinlola is also said have reached out to his militarybenefactorsfromthe North, whilealsobankingon former President Olusegun Obasanjo for support.

The source added: “Our party is confused about the VP slot. The emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of the APC has even worsened matters. Atiku was mulling the idea of picking from the South West in the VP search but all that has changed now because it is clear that the South West will cling to Tinubu. “And if we have to be relevant in the South West, the best thing to do is to give us the running mate slot to slug it out with the APC that has no name any longer.

But if we miss it, we are in trouble. “Wearereadytoburyour hatchets and support anyone with the reach to get it. We know that Mimiko is really in intense lobby and has reached out to two former military Presidents in the North to help him influence Atiku on the decision. “But the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde is supportingNyesomWikeforthe VP slot. So, the South West is already divided.” Thesourceaddedthatthe former governor of Ondo State has already drafted the leadership of the Afenifere into his quest to become the PDP VP candidate.

The source, a South West zonal executive committee member of the PDP, also disclosed that the move to pick Wike as Atiku’s running mate would backfire. He said: “We will lose many states in the southern region if Wike is picked.” He accused Wike of stoking the disharmony in the South South. The source added that Bayelsa and Edo statesmightgowiththeAPC if WikeemergedAtiku’srunning mate.

“Let me tell you, Wike has caused so much disharmony in the South. Look at how he battled the Edo State governor. Obasekiwillrather retrace his steps back to the APC than work with Wike. Sohe is anofor usinthis part of the country. Atiku should look for a credible running mate somewhere else.” New Telegraph also gathered that Atiku has, however, expressed worry about ceding the ticket to the South East due to its inconsistent voting pattern.

