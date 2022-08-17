Runsewe appaluds Sanwo-0lu on  return of  History study to lagos schools

Arts & Entertainments

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The decision by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwu-Olu, to re-introduce History study to schools in the state has been commended by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, who described it as a welcomed development that would restore sense of pride and nationality in Nigerian children as they study and learn about their country.

Runsewe, who doubles as President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), disclosed that the return of History of Nigeria back in schools would increase the profile of Lagos State, promising to organise a history of Nigeria session for Lagos students during the forthcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (Eko NAFEST 2022) to be hosted by the Lagos State Government in November.

”Strategically, we have school children competition on arts, crafts and culture, and definitely History will be part of the subjects we will introduce to complement this cheering milestone from the governor of Lagos State,” said Runsewe during a recent meeting with the governor in State House Marina on Eko NAFEST 2022.

Runsewe also called on other state governments to follow the example of the Lagos government in order to infuse love of nation and people’s culture and tradition among young children.

“We must take our children back from foreign cultural influences and help grow their faith and trust in Nigeria through the study of Nigeria History. It is long overdue and we at NCAC join the Lagos State governor to celebrate this auspicious engagement by donating History books on pre – colonial Nigeria during Eko NAFEST 2022 to all participating states,” he said.

 

 

 

