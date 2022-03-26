Runsewe applauds Lalong for promotion of sports tourism through golf

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has lauded the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong for his promotion of sport tourism in the country through golf development. Runsewe, who is also the president of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), gave the commendation during the grand commissioning of the redesigned green 18 holes course of the Rayfield Golf Club in Jos, Plateau State. Going down memory lane, Runsewe used the occasion to correct one historic fact about golf development in Nigeria which is that Rayfield Golf Course in Jos is the first golf course in Nigeria contrary to the view held before now.
Related Articles
Kenya Airways, South African Airways partnership to take off in 2023
The partnership between Kenya Airways and South African Airways is expected to start in 2023. President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya made this known recently, saying both airlines will partner to form Pan-African Airline. This development was contained in his New Year as he said the move will enable continental reach and global coverage, as reported […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pathway to recovery for Nigerian tourism
The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund –IMF, the economic experts and the Presidency, have all told us that we are facing the biggest economic challenge that Nigeria ever faced. Credit crunch, unemployment, recession and reduction in market confidence, as well as an end to our usual lifestyle and habits; Putting unrelenting pressures on costumers, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NANTA Lagos Zone appoints committees, harps on new beginning
The Lagos Zone of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), has harped on a new beginning, as it signalled its intention to deliver on professionalism, members’ wellbeing and promotion of tourism in Lagos and across the country. This was made known by the Vice President, NANTA Lago Zone, Yinka Folami, during the inauguration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)