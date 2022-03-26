Runsewe applauds Lalong for promotion of sports tourism through golf

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has lauded the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong for his promotion of sport tourism in the country through golf development. Runsewe, who is also the president of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), gave the commendation during the grand commissioning of the redesigned green 18 holes course of the Rayfield Golf Club in Jos, Plateau State. Going down memory lane, Runsewe used the occasion to correct one historic fact about golf development in Nigeria which is that Rayfield Golf Course in Jos is the first golf course in Nigeria contrary to the view held before now.

