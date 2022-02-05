Travel & Tourism

Runsewe calls for reopening of Nigeria’s cultural houses in China

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Years after the un-ceremonial closure of Nigerian cultural houses in China by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Information and Culture headed by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has called for a revisit of the matter, urging for them to the reopened. Runsewe, who is also the President of World Crafts Council (Africa), made this call when receiving an award from the Head of Hauxing Art Troupe, Dr. Eric Ni, for his continued support to the Chinese community in Nigeria during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games Beijing and Chinese New Year celebration in Lekki, Lagos.

The two cultural houses are based in Beijing and Nanjing, and were shut down years back owning to the inability of the Nigerian government to fulfill its basic obligations of managing the properties. Other cultural houses affected included those in Brazil, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago. Runsewe said the reactivation of these cultural houses would once again establish not only the importance that Nigeria pays to its art and cultural heritage but would also enhance its cultural ties with China. Noting that collaboration with the Chinese government would enhance tourism and national development. According to him, organising regular cultural troupe performances and exhibitions by the two countries which share the same Independence Day among other features would enrich win-win cooperation between the countries.

Nigeria and China bilateral diplomatic and cultural relationship which dates back to 1971, according to Runsewe, was rejuvenated by strategic partnership accord in 2005. He said: “Even as recently as last year, China and Nigeria demonstrated their continued commitment to this robust, healthy, progressively dynamic and holistic relationship when they signed the governmental Memorandum of Understanding during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit.

“China remains one of Nigeria’s key allies, with key bilateral trade and strategic cooperation, as well as trading import and export partnerships. With 80 per cent of Nigeria’s population indicating a positive perception of Nigeria-China relations, according to the BBC, Nigeria is clearly one of the most pro-China nations in the world. ‘‘The underlying reason for this seamless relationship is not farfetched, as both countries share similarities with regards to their strategic positioning in their respective continents, their political and economic influence as well as population strength. This fosters a mutually beneficial and harmonious atmosphere full of opportunities for sharing, understanding and exchanging of cultural commonalities and diversities among the two countries.”

Stressing the importance of bilateral relationship between both countries, Runsewe said that Nigeria supported China with her crude oil when they needed it “to power its industrial machines, fast growing transport systems and other natural resources to feed Chinese’s expanding appetite for luxury and pharmaceutical products.” He further added that: “China has provided technical and financial support to build and improve Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, an anathema that has challenged Nigerians’ path to inclusive and sustainable development.

“In the last decades, China has provided Nigeria with loans to build roads, railways, dams, hospitals and avenues for socio-cultural exchange. Developing partnership and cooperation are expanding into Information and Communication Technology (ICT, modern agro-business and techniques, security, banking, satellites and digital development and health.’’

The NCAC boss, who was excited by the recognition given him, thanked the entire Chinese community for their laudable contributions and commendable interventions especially those engagements and exchanges being implemented by the Chinese community which impact directly on the core mandate of his agency. “We look forward to sustaining such programmes, activities and initiatives in the future. I also wish to specifically thank the organisers for the scholarships extended to schools and students. This will definitely enhance access to education and learning in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja part ways with Mantis Collection, partners Silk Road Hospitality

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Three years on The Envoy Hotel Abuja has disclosed the parting of ways with its operating company, The Mantis Collection, and in its place signed on Silk Road Hospitality as it new operating partner. This development was made known by the general manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger. According to Kruger, this signal a step […]
Travel & Tourism

Messe Berlin names Martin Ecknig as new CEO

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Messe Berlin, organisers of one of the world’s leading travel and tourism trade exhibition, ITB Berlin, has named Martin Ecknig as its new chief executive officer. He is expected to take over from the incumbent, Christian Göke, in January 2021. Goke, who has served for more than 20 years, formerly cut time on his contract […]
Travel & Tourism

Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete to hold on Sept 8

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The organisers of the annual Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete has announced September 8 for the commencement of this year’s fiesta, which is expected to span September 11, in Argungu, the host community of the internationally acclaimed Argungu Culturaland Fishing Festival, Kebbi State. According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the sport tourism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica