News

Runsewe calls for stronger cultural ties between Nigeria, Bangladesh

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture 9NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has emphasised the need for Nigeria and the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh to re-enforce its cultural ties, which dates back to 1971. According to him, everything possible needs to be done by both countries to explore the mutual cultural benefits of the existing ties. Runsewe stated this when the High Commissioner for the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, His Excellency, Masudur Rahman, visited him in his Abuja office recently.

Runsewe noted that Nigeria has benefitted a lot from its relationship with Bangladesh in the areas of education, poverty eradication, and trade, adding that both countries share similar values and ideals as common members of United Nations, Non Aligned Movement, and D8 Group of Nations among others.

The DG briefed the visiting envoy of the various programmes of NCAC while seeking for the participation of Bangladesh in this year’s INAC and other NCAC’s activities. He also sought partnership with the Republic of Bangladesh in organising a joint exhibition in Nigeria and in Bangladesh, noting that this will be very rewarding to both countries. Runsewe pledged the commitment of Nigeria in collaborating with the country in the areas of investment promotion, information sharing, poverty alleviation, women empowerment and cultural development.

In his remark, Rahman expressed commitment to sustaining the existing relationship between the two countries while pledging support for continued exchange of cultural troupes between the two countries, with a promise to facilitate the visit of Nigerian troupe to his country in the coming months. Rahman also pledged participation of his country in NCAC programmes including having a whole day to celebrate his country’s 50th Independence anniversary during this year’s INAC 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger Assembly summons commissioners, others over COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 has directed that the chairman and all members of the state Task force Committee on COVID- 19 should appear before it on July 16.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ad-hoc committee gave the order following the absence of some key members […]
News

FIRS mulls cancellation of pioneer tax relief to companies

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Is

The Federal Government is losing huge sums in revenue on granting pioneer tax relief to companies, which is a tax exemption policy of the government to companies to stimulate growth and create employment. Based on this, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) yesterday said the scheme has been abused over the years, thus creating huge […]
News

COVID-19: NAFDAC receives 40 herbal formulations for evaluation

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…FG supports R&D for herbal medicine The Director General of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye said NAFDAC has received about 40 applications for the approval of herbal formulations for the treatment of COVID-19 from researchers from across the country. She disclosed this during a webinar, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica