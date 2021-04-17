Runsewe calls for stronger cultural ties between Nigeria, Bangladesh

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture 9NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has emphasised the need for Nigeria and the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh to re-enforce its cultural ties, which dates back to 1971. According to him, everything possible needs to be done by both countries to explore the mutual cultural benefits of the existing ties. Runsewe stated this when the High Commissioner for the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, His Excellency, Masudur Rahman, visited him in his Abuja office recently.

Runsewe noted that Nigeria has benefitted a lot from its relationship with Bangladesh in the areas of education, poverty eradication, and trade, adding that both countries share similar values and ideals as common members of United Nations, Non Aligned Movement, and D8 Group of Nations among others.

The DG briefed the visiting envoy of the various programmes of NCAC while seeking for the participation of Bangladesh in this year’s INAC and other NCAC’s activities. He also sought partnership with the Republic of Bangladesh in organising a joint exhibition in Nigeria and in Bangladesh, noting that this will be very rewarding to both countries. Runsewe pledged the commitment of Nigeria in collaborating with the country in the areas of investment promotion, information sharing, poverty alleviation, women empowerment and cultural development.

In his remark, Rahman expressed commitment to sustaining the existing relationship between the two countries while pledging support for continued exchange of cultural troupes between the two countries, with a promise to facilitate the visit of Nigerian troupe to his country in the coming months. Rahman also pledged participation of his country in NCAC programmes including having a whole day to celebrate his country’s 50th Independence anniversary during this year’s INAC 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...