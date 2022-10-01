Travel & Tourism

Runsewe charges NATOP on exploring tourism potential to boost Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Runsewe charges NATOP on exploring tourism potential to boost Nigeria’s economy

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) to focus on exploring Nigeria’s tourism potential in order to boost the country’s economy. Runsewe made the call when he recently played host to the newly executive council members of the association who paid him a visit in his Abuja office.

NATOP’s team was led by its President, Mrs. Ime Udo, who is also the managing director of Leadway Travels and Tours, Lagos. Runsewe, who said that the nation’s tourism asets were largely untapped, urged the association to harness and develop those potentials to improve the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “There are many tourism attractions that are not harnessed and developed in this country,’’ he said while noting that; “Kogi State, for instance, has a major history tourism profile such as Mungo Park, Ajayi Crowther’s House and the First Governor General of Nigeria, Sir Fredrick Lugard’s House. ‘‘Nobody has tapped it.

So, we would have used these ones in Kogi for tourist centres for anybody coming to go and see.’’ The DG urged the tourism stakeholders to put strategies in place to explore both the cultural and artificial tourist attractions while marketing Nigeria to the world, stressing that NATOP must understand its role in boosting the nation’s economy.

“So, this has come at a time we must quickly understand that NATOP is very key to improving the GDP of Nigeria,’’ he said. While in her remarks, Udo disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to introduce the new NATOP team to the DG and seek partnership with NCAC in promoting the country’s arts and culture in order to drive the tourism sector. According to her, ‘‘NCAC through its activities largely promotes the culture of Nigeria which is one of our drivers of tourism in Nigeria. For every National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) or International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo that is being celebrated, there is an opportunity to grow the traffic of tourists into Nigeria once the synergy and collaboration are there.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Organisers of National Unity Food Fair moves event to December

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A tourism stakeholder and Chief Executive Officer of Travel Marketing Partners, Mr. Shola Ilupeju, has lamented the inability of his organisation and other partners to host the annual National Unity Food Fair in commemoration of the World Food Day observed on October 16. Ilupeju made this known in a statement, announcing the shift of the […]
Travel & Tourism

South African Tourism announces return of Meetings Africa, Indaba in 2022

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

South African Tourism has announced the return of its twin star events; Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022. The events staged annually by the tourism body were suspended in 2019 following the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemic. According to SA Tourism, the events which have been slated for February will both hold as […]
Travel & Tourism

TAOFEEK JOLAOSHO: We need government’s support to improve hospitality business

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Alhaji Taofeek Jolaosho is the chief executive officer of Mingles Hotel and Bar located in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, he spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on the prospects and challenges of hospitality business in Nigeria How did your journey into hospitality and establishing of Mingles Hotel begun? Mingles is a name I got from my […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica