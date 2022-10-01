Runsewe charges NATOP on exploring tourism potential to boost Nigeria’s economy

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) to focus on exploring Nigeria’s tourism potential in order to boost the country’s economy. Runsewe made the call when he recently played host to the newly executive council members of the association who paid him a visit in his Abuja office.

NATOP’s team was led by its President, Mrs. Ime Udo, who is also the managing director of Leadway Travels and Tours, Lagos. Runsewe, who said that the nation’s tourism asets were largely untapped, urged the association to harness and develop those potentials to improve the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “There are many tourism attractions that are not harnessed and developed in this country,’’ he said while noting that; “Kogi State, for instance, has a major history tourism profile such as Mungo Park, Ajayi Crowther’s House and the First Governor General of Nigeria, Sir Fredrick Lugard’s House. ‘‘Nobody has tapped it.

So, we would have used these ones in Kogi for tourist centres for anybody coming to go and see.’’ The DG urged the tourism stakeholders to put strategies in place to explore both the cultural and artificial tourist attractions while marketing Nigeria to the world, stressing that NATOP must understand its role in boosting the nation’s economy.

“So, this has come at a time we must quickly understand that NATOP is very key to improving the GDP of Nigeria,’’ he said. While in her remarks, Udo disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to introduce the new NATOP team to the DG and seek partnership with NCAC in promoting the country’s arts and culture in order to drive the tourism sector. According to her, ‘‘NCAC through its activities largely promotes the culture of Nigeria which is one of our drivers of tourism in Nigeria. For every National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) or International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo that is being celebrated, there is an opportunity to grow the traffic of tourists into Nigeria once the synergy and collaboration are there.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...