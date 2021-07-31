Runsewe charges newly elected FTAN’s executive on service delivery, partnership

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the newly elected national executive members of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) even as he charged them to deliver on their mandate while pledging support and collaboration towards achieving this.

He made this known when the received FTAN team led by its President, Nkereuwem Onung, in his Abuja office on a courtesy visit. While congratulating the team on their victory, he said that NCAC is a dependable ally and very much ready to offer them the need support in the pursuit of their mandate.

Tourism and culture, he said are like Siamese twins but people are yet to really understand this relationship which he likened to a production and marketing outfits where, ‘culture produces the content while tourism markets and sustain the system,’ adding that this is the reason why cul- ture and tourism are inseparable.

Runsewe, however, decried the high level of insecurity in the country and advised government to partner with FTAN in the area of monitoring and screening of hotels’ operations in the country as hotels often serve as hiding grounds for criminal elements.

According to him, there is the need for a higher level of participation by stakeholders and practitioners in the sector, which he said is the highest employer of labour.

Runsewe pledge to allocate office space to the federation once the NCAC Cultural village becomes fully operational.

Earlier in his remark, Onung said the newly elected executive of the federation were on a thank you visit to show appreciation to Runsewe for the fatherly and advisory role he played before and after the election which produced the new team during its annual general meeting earlier in the month.

While congratulating the DG on his recent reappointment for a second tenure in office, disclosed that he is a statesman, a patriotic Nigerian and an icon in the culture and tourism sector whose role has changed the narratives in the sector since his assumption office as the DG of National Council for Arts and Culture.

Onung stressed that the visit was also to strengthen the already existing relationship between the private investors in the culture and tourism sector and the NCAC as well as sought the council’s support and assistance in the area of logistics to enable the federation carry out its numerous responsibilities.

Also speaking, the first vice president of the federation, Badaki Aliu, thanked the DG for the high level of hospitality accorded them and expressed optimism that the newly elected executive will increase its level of partnership with the council in order to achieve the aims and objectives of the federation

