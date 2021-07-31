Travel & Tourism

Runsewe charges newly elected FTAN’s executive on service delivery, partnership

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the newly elected national executive members of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) even as he charged them to deliver on their mandate while pledging support and collaboration towards achieving this.

 

He made this known when the received FTAN team led by its President, Nkereuwem Onung, in his Abuja office on a courtesy visit. While congratulating the team on their victory, he said that NCAC is a dependable ally and very much ready to offer them the need support in the pursuit of their mandate.

 

Tourism and culture, he said are like Siamese twins but people are yet to really understand this relationship which he likened to a production and marketing outfits where, ‘culture produces the content while tourism markets and sustain the system,’ adding that this is the reason why cul-  ture and tourism are inseparable.

Runsewe, however, decried the high level of insecurity in the country and advised government to partner with FTAN in the area of monitoring and screening of hotels’ operations in the country as hotels often serve as hiding grounds for criminal elements.

 

According to him, there is the need for a higher level of participation by stakeholders and practitioners in the sector, which he said is the highest employer of labour.

 

Runsewe pledge to allocate office space to the federation once the NCAC Cultural village becomes fully operational.

 

Earlier in his remark, Onung  said the newly elected executive of the federation were on a thank you visit to show appreciation to Runsewe for the fatherly and advisory role he played before and after the election which produced the new team during its annual general meeting earlier in the month.

 

While congratulating the DG  on his recent reappointment for a second tenure in office, disclosed that he is a statesman, a patriotic Nigerian and an icon in the culture and tourism sector whose role has changed the narratives in the sector since his assumption office as the DG of National Council for Arts and Culture.

Onung stressed that the visit was also to strengthen the already existing relationship between the private investors in the culture and tourism sector and the NCAC as well as sought the council’s support and assistance in the area of logistics to enable the federation carry out its numerous responsibilities.

 

Also speaking, the first vice president of the federation, Badaki Aliu, thanked the DG for the high level of hospitality accorded them and expressed optimism that the newly elected executive will increase its level of partnership with the council in order to achieve the aims and objectives of the federation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines takes delivery of two A-350 aircraft

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Africa’s leading airline, Ethiopian Airlines has continued with the massive expansion of its fleet network, as it took delivery of two brand-new A-350 aircraft during the week. The grand reception ceremony was held at Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services premises in Addis Ababa. According to the airline, the latest development is in continuation of its […]
Travel & Tourism

Benue State govt hand over Makurdi campus to NIHOTOUR

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA,

Tourism operators and others seeking training in hospitality in the North Central geo – political zone of the country now have reason to celebrate as a multi –million naira campus, fully equipped and built by the Benue State government has been formally handed over to the management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism […]
Travel & Tourism

Committee on Tourism Ethics recommends responsible use of Travel Certificates

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The World Committee on Tourism Ethics has recommended. That COVID-19 certificates for international travel must be free, universally available and non-discriminatory. They must also be limited in time and use. This is coming on the heeling of plans by some countries to welcome back visitors and restart tourism, the Committee met to assess the implications […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica