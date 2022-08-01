Metro & Crime

Runsewe commends Bello for sponsoring Kogi culture troupe to India

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for his commitment to the development and promotion of arts and culture, especially for recently sponsoring the state cultural troupe to India for cultural exchange.

The cultural troupe was in India to represent Nigeria in the recently held Jurasukund International Festival in India where they gave a good account of themselves putting up good performance that attracted applause and commendations from the organisers and audience as well as other participating countries.

Speaking on this development, Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region, World Craft Council, said Bello has done well for the culture sector and deserves commendation, noting that: “This is a wonderful gift and great support to cultural development in Kogi State, a confirmation that the Kogi governor is a lover of culture.

‘‘Governor Bello has really earned our respect and admiration inspite of the unhealthy economic situation, he still went ahead to showcase Kogi State, nay Nigeria, to the world at the Jurasukund  International Cultural Tourism Festival in India.”

He called for more robust cultural engagement in the state as he expressed confident that the governor will do more for the state.

Kogi State he said is noted for its rich cultural history and has contributed to the peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians, a development, which he said has earned the state a reputation for being the most peaceful destination in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Protesters block expressway over activities of quarry owners in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

There was pandemonium in Shasha area of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend when residents of the town blocked the road linking the southern and northern parts of the country over activities of quarry owners in the area.   The residents in their hundreds used tyres, irons and disused vehicles […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ block major Osun roads in protest against EFCC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some Osun youths suspected to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ have blocked major roads in protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to an online news portal, NEWS DIRECT, officials of the EFCC stormed Adetunji Estate, Osogbo in the middle of the night. One of the protesters alleged that the EFCC officials stormed […]
Metro & Crime

Vigilante kills two in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A trigger-happy vigilante, whose name was still unknown, yesterday shot two people dead at Ofehi Street off College Road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. A witness said the vigilante reportedly went to his customer’s store who was attending to another customer. The witness added that vigilante told seller that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica