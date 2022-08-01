Runsewe commends Bello for sponsoring Kogi culture troupe to India

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for his commitment to the development and promotion of arts and culture, especially for recently sponsoring the state cultural troupe to India for cultural exchange.

The cultural troupe was in India to represent Nigeria in the recently held Jurasukund International Festival in India where they gave a good account of themselves putting up good performance that attracted applause and commendations from the organisers and audience as well as other participating countries.

Speaking on this development, Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region, World Craft Council, said Bello has done well for the culture sector and deserves commendation, noting that: “This is a wonderful gift and great support to cultural development in Kogi State, a confirmation that the Kogi governor is a lover of culture.

‘‘Governor Bello has really earned our respect and admiration inspite of the unhealthy economic situation, he still went ahead to showcase Kogi State, nay Nigeria, to the world at the Jurasukund International Cultural Tourism Festival in India.”

He called for more robust cultural engagement in the state as he expressed confident that the governor will do more for the state.

Kogi State he said is noted for its rich cultural history and has contributed to the peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians, a development, which he said has earned the state a reputation for being the most peaceful destination in Nigeria.

