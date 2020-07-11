News

Runsewe commends el-Rufai, Fayemi over stand on rape, other issues

As reactions continue to trail the increasing cases of rape and gender – based violence across the country, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have been commended by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, over what he termed as their pro-active steps to curb the rising incidents of rape in their states.

Describing the rising incidents as alarming and worrisome as well as fast becoming another form of pandemic, Runsewe blamed this on moral decay and deterioration of our cultural values, adding that steps need to be taken by the government to curtail the situation.

In this regarded, he lauded the two state governors and other prominent Nigerians for working with NCAC in addressing the issue through the revival of our cultural values. He noted that the stand of Fayemi to deny culprits of rape the prerogative of mercy, plea bargain and bail will go a long way in checking the menace of rape while he described as commendable the determination of the el-Rufai to take the campaign to the Governors’ Forum for adoption by all the governors.

He said: “The rising cases of rape and sexual-based violence have become a national emergency and must be stamped out of our society.” Runsewe also commended el-Rufai for enacting a law that provides life imprisonment for anyone who is convicted of rape of a minor and 21 years for rape of an adult. The NCAC boss called on all well-meaning Nigerians to speak out against these social vices that are eating deep into the fabrics of our society.

