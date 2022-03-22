Runsewe dangles 500 free tickets before fans

Newcastle are back for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, despite the Italian side reportedly turning down a £100m bid by the Magpies for the 23-year-old Nigerian international in the January window.

Newcastle join Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in the battle for the striker who is hot property after a fine campaign in Serie A with several Premier League clubs desperate to bolster their strike forces.

That is despite the fact that the Magpies were snubbed by the Nigeria international, who has scored 11 times in 20 Serie A appearances this campaign. Napoli would be reluctant to let their star man go up front. And that proved the case when the club’s chairman

Aurelio de Laurentiis turned down an offer of £100million in the January transfer window. The eccentric film producer is said to be a huge fan of the former Lille star, who he splashed out a club-record €80m on just two years ago.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...