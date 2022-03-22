News

Runsewe dangles 500 free tickets before fans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Newcastle are back for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, despite the Italian side reportedly turning down a £100m bid by the Magpies for the 23-year-old Nigerian international in the January window.

 

Newcastle join Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in the battle for the striker who is hot property after a fine campaign in Serie A with several Premier League clubs desperate to bolster their strike forces.

That is despite the fact that the Magpies were snubbed by the Nigeria international, who has scored 11 times in 20 Serie A appearances this campaign. Napoli would be reluctant to let their star man go up front. And that proved the case when the club’s chairman

 

Aurelio de Laurentiis turned down an offer of £100million in the January transfer window. The eccentric film producer is said to be a huge fan of the former Lille star, who he splashed out a club-record €80m on just two years ago.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FAO: Sugar, cereal push global food price index increase

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

International food commodity prices rose for the 11th consecutive month in April, with sugar leading the pack while cereals resumed it upward trend, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has reported. The FAO Food Price Index averaged 120.9 points in April, 1.7 per cent higher than March and 30.8 per cent […]

Justice Mary Odili)
News Top Stories

Invasion of Justice Odili’s house: Judiciary, AGF clash over search warrant

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

  •Court: FG obtained order through deceit •Malami denies knowledge of suit, invasion •Secondus, lawyers condemn action   There seems to be a clash between the Judiciary and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN over the issuance of a search warrant, which brought about an invasion on the […]
News

How Sassy Woof’s Swag will have Your Dog Instagram Ready in a Flash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Our pooches have always been adorable to us. In every dog-mom or -dad’s phone, you will surely find a camera roll filled with photos of their furbaby. Instagram has become a platform that can create dog influencers overnight, proving that the rest of the world can’t get enough of our beloved pups either! One particular […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica