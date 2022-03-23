Sports

Runsewe dangles 500 free tickets before fans

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is dolling-out 500 free tickets for the first 500 football fans to come to the stadium to watch the match free at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.

 

He added that those that will come to the stadium wearing our national colour of green white green will be given added advantage.

 

The Director-General who made this revelation during a media chat with journalists in Abuja stated that the role played by sports as a unifying factor in the country cannot be overemphasized, adding that sports and culture form the basis for the development of any nation are interwoven.

Otunba Runsewe who doubles as the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) also revealed that NCAC, apart from mobilising a three million online culturefriendly fan base to support the Super Eagles during the Fifa World Cup in Russia in 2018 also mobilised 10 million virtual supporters for the Eagles during the AFCON.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to put the early exit of the Super Eagles from the AFCON in Cameroon behind them and back the squad to qualify for the Mundial.

 

