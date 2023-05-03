Runsewe drums support for Nike Art Gallery

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the globally renowned Nigeria batik and adire textile designer, and founder of Nike Art Gallery, Chief Nike Davies- Okundaye, as a woman of sub- stance with an overriding motivation to revolutionise and empower young men and women with creative skills not only in the arts and crafts but also in traditional Adire making that will make them self-employed and employers of labour in the nearest future.

Runsewe stated this during his visit to Nike Art Gallery on airport road in Abuja. The NCAC DG in conjunction with major stakeholders in the culture and tourism industry gathered at Nike Art Gallery to celebrate the commitment, hard- work, creativity, ingenuity and sheer resilience of an outstanding personality in the art and cul- ture sector, Mrs Nike Okudaye. He noted that Nike Art Gallery with centres in Osogbo, Lagos, Kogi and now in Abuja is providing employment for thousands of unemployed Nigerians, adding that the numerous activities of ‘Mama Nike’ in the art galleries “are impacting on Nigerian economy by contributing to our Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and stimulating overall economic growth.” Runsewe pointed out that Nike Art Galleries have become veritable platforms for research and academic scholarship, noting that the Nike Art Gallery in Osogbo now admits undergraduate student in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, Canada and USA for In- dustrial Training programme in Textile Design, Traditional Arts and Culture, Yoruba Adire fabric processing and African Dyeing method. Responding, Mrs. Okudaye, popularly known as Mama Nike, expressed her appreciation for all the efforts and contributions that Otunba Runsewe has put into making the Abuja branch of Nike Arts Gallery a reality.

According to her, Runsewe has contributed so much in the cultural industry and has been so supportive from the conception stage of her art gallery to the stage it is now. She also expressed her deepest appreciation to Runsewe and the management and staff of National Council for Arts and Culture for their support all through the years. Answering questions from journalists, Runsewe enjoined the journalists to tell the world that there is an ultra-modern gal- lery in Abuja that is comparable to the ones outside the country. He enjoined every Nigerian to consider Nike Art Gallery as a destination marketing strategy in cultural tourism.