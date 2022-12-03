News

Runsewe earns SONTA’s Distinguished Leadership Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been conferred with the Distinguished Leadership Award by the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artistes (SONTA) for year 2022. Presenting the Award, the President of SONTA, Prof. Gowon Doki, said the yearly statutory award was reserved for exemplary leaders in the country with distinguished record of service to institutions, government and other sectors of the Nigerian society. Doki added that as a professional body; “We have watched how you have silently brought to bear on the National Council for Arts and Culture, a sense of pride and worth with your administrative prowess.”

The president also remarked that Runsewe has positively projected the image of Nigeria at home and abroad within the culture and tourism space and is also working assiduously to transform Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy to complement our gain from oil. He restated that the award which is the Society’s way of recognising and encouraging hard work will spur the DG to continue in his quest to bring to the fore the underlining benefits in the Arts, Culture and Tourism sector of our economy. In his remark, Runsewe thanked the association for finding him worthy of the award, which confirms his status in the industry

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen kidnap 2 in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Niger Police Command yesterday confirmed the abduction of two residents of Doma village by gunmen in Lapai Local Government Area of the state. DSP Wasiu Abiodun, Command Public Relations Officer, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna. Abiodun said on June 22, suspected kidnappers abducted two victims from Duma […]
News

Edo govt: No inch of our land’ll be gifted for cattle grazing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rising from the third in a series of stakeholder workshops organised to discuss and debate its proposed law on anti-grazing, the Edo State Government has declared as false and malicious rumours of its intentions to jettison the process of enacting its own legislation to promote the safety, wellbeing, and socio-economic future of its teeming farmers […]
News

CEO to well-meaning individuals: Change nation’s poverty narrative

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Aderemi Awode, has called on well-meaning individuals, as well as men and women of wealth and wisdom to change the poverty narrative of the country.   This was as he said that government all over the world alone could not eliminate the infrastructural gaps in the society […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica