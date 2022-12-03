Runsewe earns SONTA’s Distinguished Leadership Award

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been conferred with the Distinguished Leadership Award by the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artistes (SONTA) for year 2022. Presenting the Award, the President of SONTA, Prof. Gowon Doki, said the yearly statutory award was reserved for exemplary leaders in the country with distinguished record of service to institutions, government and other sectors of the Nigerian society. Doki added that as a professional body; “We have watched how you have silently brought to bear on the National Council for Arts and Culture, a sense of pride and worth with your administrative prowess.”

The president also remarked that Runsewe has positively projected the image of Nigeria at home and abroad within the culture and tourism space and is also working assiduously to transform Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy to complement our gain from oil. He restated that the award which is the Society’s way of recognising and encouraging hard work will spur the DG to continue in his quest to bring to the fore the underlining benefits in the Arts, Culture and Tourism sector of our economy. In his remark, Runsewe thanked the association for finding him worthy of the award, which confirms his status in the industry

