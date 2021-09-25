Runsewe honoured as China Culture Man of the Year

The Chinese Community in the Consulate and Wushu Development Association of Nigeria, has bestowed on the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the China Culture Man of the Year. He was honoured at a ceremony to mark the 2021 Mid Autumn Festival and Chinese National Day held in Lagos recently.

The Chinese community stated that Runsewe has worked tirelessly to build a strong cultural tourism relationship between Nigeria and China. According to the Coordinator, Nigeria/China Business Council, Dr. Matthew Nwaekwe, who presented him with the award, Runsewe has in various ways convinced the world that Nigeria culture in its diversity has capacity to foster unity and peace among the people of both countries and the world.

Nwaekwe further stated that the Chinese Consulate and the Chinese Community in Nigeria were elated with the pace and passion which Run-sewe brought to bear in his assignment as Nigeria culture chief and the conviction to sustain cultural relationship between China and Nigeria. While Runsewe in his remark assured them that NCAC would continue to serve as a catalyst to consolidate and sustain the already existing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I assure you of the commitment of NCAC’s towards serving as a catalyst for consolidating and sustaining China-Nigeria bilateral business, cultural and diplomatic relations for many more years to come,” said Runsewe. NCAC and the Chinese community, the DG said have played host to each other in numerous activities, including the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo, Diplomatic Dinner, 50th Anniversary Celebration of Establishing Bilateral Diplomatic Relationship between Nigeria and China, and 100 Years Celebration of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He commended the entire Chinese community in Nigeria for it laudable contributions. He also thanked the organisers for the scholarships extended to schools and students, adding that: “This will definitely enhance access to education and learning in Nigeria.”

