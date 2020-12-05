Runsewe: How societal vices affect Nigeria’s culture, tradition

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has blamed the social vices and criminalities plaguing the Nigerian society on Nigerians disconnect from its cultural values and traditional heritage.

Runsewe made this known at the weekend when he led contingents from across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, who attended this year’s annual celebration of the National Festival on Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Jos, Plateau State, on a courtesy visit to the Gwong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang. Speaking on the role of culture and tradition, Runsewe said the only reason why Nigeria is at crossroads this moment, with different challenges threatening its fabric, especially social vices and criminalities, is because Nigerians have chosen deliberately to disregard its aged-long cultural values and traditional heritage, which formed the bedrock of its development.” In this wise, he commended the Gwong Gwon Jos for upholding the sanctity of the cultural values and tradition of his people, adding that he has been a guiding light and that if the people, particularly the youths, follow in his footsteps, they would not engage in crimes and other social vices, knowing that those are not what the royal father stood for.

